I love any excuse for a themed dinner, and Summer Solstice might be one of the best reasons to put out your fancy plates and grab some summer produce. Coming in hot on June 20, Summer Solstice is the longest day of the year and the official start of the summer season. So many people love to celebrate this shift in the seasons, and having a table full of Summer Solstice snacks is a great way to do just that. Of course there are tons of dinners and recipes you can make, but summer always feels like a great time to eat a bunch of small dishes and bites and make yourself a snacky dinner.
For Summer Solstice, coming up with things to eat is pretty simple. You can find foods that connect to the sun and light — think lots of yellow ingredients and round items — but you can also just lean heavily on your favorite summer produce. Corn, zucchini, berries, tomatoes — they’re all perfect for a Summer Solstice snack. And all of those bright flavors like lemon and basil for summer? My mouth is already watering.
So pick your favorite Summer Solstice snacks from this list to whip up. Even if you aren’t doing a whole celebration, it’s nice to go ahead and have a table full of picky bits to eat and loaded with summer flavors.
No matter how you celebrate the Summer Solstice, these snacks are sure to hit the spot.