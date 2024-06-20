I love any excuse for a themed dinner, and Summer Solstice might be one of the best reasons to put out your fancy plates and grab some summer produce. Coming in hot on June 20, Summer Solstice is the longest day of the year and the official start of the summer season. So many people love to celebrate this shift in the seasons, and having a table full of Summer Solstice snacks is a great way to do just that. Of course there are tons of dinners and recipes you can make, but summer always feels like a great time to eat a bunch of small dishes and bites and make yourself a snacky dinner.

For Summer Solstice, coming up with things to eat is pretty simple. You can find foods that connect to the sun and light — think lots of yellow ingredients and round items — but you can also just lean heavily on your favorite summer produce. Corn, zucchini, berries, tomatoes — they’re all perfect for a Summer Solstice snack. And all of those bright flavors like lemon and basil for summer? My mouth is already watering.

So pick your favorite Summer Solstice snacks from this list to whip up. Even if you aren’t doing a whole celebration, it’s nice to go ahead and have a table full of picky bits to eat and loaded with summer flavors.

1 Peach Salsa Lemon Tree Dwelling/Yummly Summer Solstice snacks are all about bright, zippy flavors and bringing in all of your favorite summer produce, which makes this peach salsa featured on Yummly a must to make. It’s so easy and just requires some chopping — and you can even make it in advance to let all the flavors marry.

2 Corn Salad A Couple Cooks/Yummly Another easy make-ahead Summer Solstice dish is this super simple corn salad. That sweetness and crunch of the corn goes so well with the red onion and tomatoes, and you can use this to pile onto toast or crackers or just eat straight out of the bowl.

3 Tomato Bruschetta Ahead of Thyme/Yummly There is nothing better than a summer tomato, so use yours to make some super simple tomato brushcetta with balsamic glaze. It’s the perfect Summer Solstice snack and also a pretty hearty little dish to keep you full and satisfied.

4 Fudgy Lemon Brownies Back for Seconds/Yummly Lemon bars are pretty great, but this recipe for fudgy lemon brownies is totally elevated with the addition of white chocolate. Lemons are really great for Summer Solstice because of the connection to the sun with the color and shape, but lemons are also abundant during this warm season.

5 Beorn’s Honey Cake Gobble the Cook/Yummly Honey is another Summer Solstice tradition, and I love the idea of making these perfect little honey cakes inspired by The Hobbit. Don’t let their impressive look fool you though — they’re easier to throw together than you think and have such a delicious, light texture.

6 Zucchini Corn Cakes The Veg Life/Yummly Zucchini is a summer produce staple, and I love these itty bitty zucchini corn cakes. They’re addicting and have such a great crunch, and you can serve them with everything from ketchup to ranch or tzatziki sauce.

7 Lavender Shortbread Cookies Domestic Batch/Yummly Many of those celebrating Summer Solstice bring out lavender scents or fresh lavender, so soak in some of that energy with these gorgeous lavender shortbread cookies. These are such a great texture and the perfect thick cookie with tons of flavor loaded inside.

8 Strawberry Icebox Cake Sprinkle Some Sugar/Yummly Celebrating the Summer Solstice with strawberries is always a good idea, and I’m particularly partial to this strawberry icebox cake. With just three ingredients, it’s beyond easy to make, and is such a nice, light, fluffy dessert perfect for a hot summer night.

9 Blueberry Pie Natasha's Kitchen/Yummly Truly nothing beats a blueberry pie in the summer. Add some whipped cream, some ice cream, or just a hearty dollop of butter to take it to the next level. Any and all berries work well for Summer Solstice, so add this recipe to your list.

10 Pesto Pizza Sally's Baking Addiction/Yummly Don’t you just want to dive right into this pesto pizza? Using pre-made pizza dough, but making your own pesto, takes this dish out of this world. All of those bright, zippy flavors are perfect for Summer Solstice, and hopefully the whole family can enjoy a slice or two.

11 Sour Shirley Summer Drink Kleinworth Co./Yummly Top off your night of Summer Solstice snacks with a Sour Shirley summer drink. There’s no alcohol (but you could easily add some), just lots of gorgeous flavors like lemonade, grenadine, and lots of seltzer.

No matter how you celebrate the Summer Solstice, these snacks are sure to hit the spot.