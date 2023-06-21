There is something magical about June 21 — the summer solstice. Celebrating the summer solstice with your family and friends can look a lot like crafts outside, renewal traditions like bonfires and intentions, and a whole lot of summer solstice recipes.
Oh sure, you can just go for some tried and true summer meals like hot dogs and fruit bowls, but there is some significance in choosing recipes and dishes that work for the summer solstice. Midsommar, the Swedish celebration of the summer solstice, goes for a lot of summer crops and aquavit, while other traditional summer solstice recipes are themed around round foods and lots of bright red, yellow, and orange ingredients as an ode to the sun itself.
Luckily, all of these summer solstice recipes use fresh summer ingredients and can be enjoyed by everyone, even the pickiest of kids. They’re all pretty easy to whip together, and having a celestial tie means that you can really feel connected to the summer solstice and the longest day of the year. Stay up late, run through the grass, and eat one of these perfect summer solstice recipes outside in the sun.
These summer solstice recipes are perfect for celebrating the longest day of the year and have tons of fresh summer flavors the whole family will love.