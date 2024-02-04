A Sunday dinner can mean a lot of different things to a lot of different people. For some, Sunday dinner is a whole event, with extended family joining in and a meal that lasts all day. For others, it’s the one time in the week they actually get to cook without stress and put a meal on the table everyone is home to enjoy. No matter how your Sunday suppers look, having a list of Sunday dinner ideas and recipes is a must to make this the meal you look forward to the most.

I love a Sunday. The Sunday scaries are very real, but there is something nice and slow about a Sunday. You’ve got the chance to soak in the day and relax with your family, while also getting things in order for another busy week. Making Sunday dinner a thing in your home — even if all it really means is that you eat a little earlier than usual — is a great way to put a cap on the weekend and feel like you can start thinking ahead. These Sunday dinner recipes and ideas range from meals that take a bit of prep work and time to slow cooker meals that you can just let cook all day long while you rest. But all of these Sunday dinner recipes are warm, cozy, and hearty, and they will give you all the feels as you feed your people at the end of the weekend.

1 Crispy Roast Chicken With Vegetables The Seasoned Mom/Yummly A crispy roast chicken is an absolute Sunday dinner classic. It doesn’t take as much work as you may think to get this chicken and veggie dish on the table, but it makes for the perfect slow, easy kind of dinner so you can spend the rest of the evening prepping for the week ahead. Plus there are always some chicken leftovers for lunches and meals throughout the week.

2 Pasta Carbonara Sweet Tea and Thyme/Yummly This is one of those luscious dishes that feels extra fancy, but is really kid-friendly and just good old fashioned comfort food. Whip up this pasta carbonara recipe for an early afternoon Sunday dinner and enjoy all the cozy feels from the creamy sauce and the crispy bacon bits.

3 Classic Lasagna A Family Feast/Yummly You know what I love about cooking on Sundays? Just the general calmness that comes with taking your time to put together a meal. A classic lasagna is a great Sunday dinner because you can really enjoy the process of putting the meal together and having it bake away in the oven while you enjoy your Sunday afternoon.

4 Cast Iron Italian Chicken Pizza I know pizza feels like a Friday dinner, but homemade pizza, especially this cast iron Italian chicken pizza from Dude That Cookz, is absolutely a Sunday supper to try. It’s actually pretty easy to put together and uses pre-made fresh pizza dough, but you can also use the time on a Sunday to try a couple of different pizzas and have a little feast.

5 Tuscan Sausage Pasta Salt and Lavender/Yummly Creamy, salty, and incredibly easy to get on the table, this tuscan sausage pasta is a must for Sunday dinner. It has pretty mild ingredients so should be kid-friendly, but it’s also really flavorful and just so good.

6 Pork Loin Roast Craving Home Cooked/Yummly A pork loin roast is an incredible Sunday dinner because it’s so versatile. You can make it with tons of different sides — like mashed potatoes and veggies — or even shred it up and use it for tacos or sandwiches. It can cook nice and slow on a Sunday, and it’ll fill your house with the absolute best smell.

7 Chicken Gnocchi Soup Life Made Simple/Yummly Like a beautiful creamy chicken noodle soup, but with gnocchi instead of noodles, this amazing soup recipe is a great Sunday dinner. Get a big pot, throw everything in, and use some time to make a big loaf of extra crusty bread.

8 Grilled Pork Chops Averie Cooks A Sunday is a great day to pull out your grill. These grilled pork chops from Averie Cooks are unbelievably good and full of flavor thanks to all the spices. Toss them on the grill and whip up some veggies and maybe some mashed potatoes for a perfect Sunday dinner.

9 Beef Barley Soup The Cozy Apron/Yummly Like a beef stew but a little lighter, this beef barley soup is so easy — it’ll seriously blow your mind. With all of those good ingredients in, this soup is definitely meant to be packed full of nutrients and flavor. It makes for beautiful leftovers, but it’s just a really great choice for a Sunday dinner.

10 Taco Soup Cooking Classy/Yummly Taco soup is a great kid-friendly Sunday dinner, and this recipe can be totally customized. You can even add your favorite toppings to the table so everyone can create their own perfect bowl. Cheese, tortilla chips, sour cream — super easy to pull together.

11 Sausage Tortellini Soup The Cozy Cook How delicious does this sausage tortellini soup look? Because of the sausage and chili pepper flakes, there’s no shortage of flavor in this soup. The tortellini is especially perfect and the texture is unmatched. The ultimate comfort soup? Yeah, I think so.

12 Beef Stew Spend With Pennies/Yummly At one point in this Sunday dinner recipe, you’re going to have everything simmering for about an hour — how dreamy and delicious is that? This beef stew is actually fairly simple, but my goodness, it is a stick-to-your-ribs meal and the perfect one for a Sunday supper.

13 Chicken & Wild Rice Soup Damn Delicious Hearty, cozy, warm — what more could you ask for in a Sunday dinner? Damn Delicious’ chicken and wild rice soup requires some chopping, which always feels extra special on a slow, easy Sunday afternoon. And the smell is just incredible — it’ll waft through your home all day long.

14 Spaghetti & Meatballs A Cozy Kitchen Is there anything more comforting than a big plate of spaghetti and meatballs? This recipe from A Cozy Kitchen makes incredible meatballs, but helps you cut corners with jarred pasta sauce. (Feel free to make your own though.) And these spaghetti and meatballs are great for lunch leftovers.

15 Slow Cooker Chicken Pot Pie Soup Pinch of Yum A slow cooker is great on busy weeknights, but it’s also great for a lazy Sunday. Throw everything in for this slow cooker chicken pot pie soup from Pinch of Yum first thing in the morning and you’ll have an epic Sunday dinner that afternoon. Plus the slow cooker making your soup gives you plenty of time to make these adorable and delicious heart-shaped biscuits.

16 Loaded Potato Soup Jessica in the Kitchen A hug in a bowl, that’s what this loaded baked potato soup from Jessica in the Kitchen is. It’s so creamy and satisfying, but is loaded up with toppings and can be customized depending on what you like best.

17 Swedish Meatballs Gimme Some Oven Swedish meatballs take a little bit of prep work, but that’s what a Sunday is for — a dinner that’s fully worth the work and the wait. These meatballs from Gimme Some Oven are so tender and the sauce is perfectly creamy — they’ll be a hit with the whole family.

18 Garlic Butter Steak & Potatoes Skillet The Comfort of Cooking OK, it’s not date night, but you need to make this garlic butter steak and potatoes skillet anyway. A comfort meal to the highest degree, this dish is so impressive, but incredibly easy, and everyone will be delighted with it for a Sunday meal. Just toss some veggies on the side or even a salad.

19 Slow Cooker Brunswick Stew A Spicy Perspective Brunswick stew is a personal favorite of mine, but on the stove it can be a tedious recipe. This slow cooker Brunswick stew from A Spicy Perspective still takes some time to prep, but it also cooks all on its own, giving you your Sunday to enjoy and rest before you dive into a big bowl of cozy comfort.

Whether you want to spend most of your Sunday chopping and sautéing or just want to have a nice, quiet meal ready to go in the slow cooker when 3 p.m. hits, these Sunday dinner recipes are sure to inspire.