As anyone who isn’t a major football fan probably knows, the Super Bowl is entertaining, sure, but it can feel a little long. If you’re looking for something to do other than you know, watch the entire game, these Super Bowl games for adults are fun for everyone. On this list you’ll find a wide variety of Super Bowl activities, including games everyone can get in on without missing a second of the game.

This year, the Super Bowl 56 is on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 (remember that Valentine’s Day is the next day when you reach for that third beer) and the Cincinnati Bengals are playing the Los Angeles Rams. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar are performing at the halftime show, which should be fun to watch. But if you’re starting to realize just how long one 15-minute quarter can really stretch, try busting out one of these Super Bowl games that keep things lively. From bingo cards that turn the commercials into a competition, to tabletop cornhole, or good old trivia, there’s a game here that everyone will love. Just be prepared for a super fan who doesn’t speak to anyone during the game (everyone knows one) to refuse to play.

Read on for eight fun Super Bowl games you can play during the main event or as part of a pre-game, and don’t forget to secure some great prizes in advance to make the stakes even higher.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Super Bowl Bingo Super Bowl 56 Bingo Cards 2022 Etsy $3.49 see on etsy Bingo is a fun Super Bowl game everyone can play, and because it actually requires you to keep a close eye on the game, no one will complain that they’re missing out. Included with your purchase of this Super Bowl 56 printable bingo board is 30 distinct cards, and they’re digital downloads so you can print them out day of. With a mix of things that happen during commercials and during the game itself, this will keep everyone on their toes. And if you’re really going all out, you could use football confetti to mark off the spaces and give the board a festive upgrade. Just make sure to have a great prize on hand for the winner.

2 Inflatable Throwing Game GoSports Inflataman Football Challenge Amazon $39 see on amazon This is one of those games that just gets more and more fun as the game (and the drinks) progress. Perfect for active kids (and adults) who need something to do during commercial breaks, the Inflataman Football Challenge from GoSports comes with one inflatable receiver that’s stands an impressive six feet tall, four inflatable footballs, and a dry erase board that’s used for keeping score, plus full rules for the game. This inflates by mouth, pump, or even with a hair dryer set on a cool setting. Just note this is best outside or in a very large space like a basement.

3 Super Bowl Prediction Game NaNa Printables Super Bowl Predictions Game Etsy $3.49 see on etsy See if there are any psychics (or just good guessers) in your company with this fun Super Bowl prediction game. Before kickoff, everyone fills out their guesses for everything from who will win, to whether the coin toss will be heads or tails, to what color Gatorade will spill out in the celebration shower. Whoever gets the most right is the winner. This is a digital download and you can print however many you need.

4 Football Sticky Toss Football End Zone Sticky Toss Game GPE Development Store $7.19 See on GPE Development Store Perfect if your Super Bowl party is a mix of kids and adults, the Football End Zone Sticky Toss Game is just like darts but with zero chance of someone getting jabbed by a soaring sharp object. It comes with a paper poster and 12 sticky footballs. The goal is to get the sticky ball to land within the field goal posts, though each area of the “field” has its own value.

5 Super Bowl Trivia If you’re looking for a fun way to get the party started, make trivia game night part of your Super Bowl viewing party. If you want to make it super competitive, try giving each competitor a buzzer à la Jeopardy, and whoever buzzes in first gets a chance to answer. You can make it as easy or hard as you’d like (maybe even set aside a separate set of questions for the kids), as long or short as you feel, and you’ll probably learn a fact or 20 just from putting the game together.

6 Super Bowl Commercial Trivia Super Bowl 56 Commercial Trivia Etsy $4 see on etsy Yes this is another Super Bowl bingo game, but it’s only for commercials so the loyal Bengals or Rams fans can’t get mad at you for interrupting the game. Plus because the boards are so visual (no real reading required) kids may be able to get in on the fun too albeit with a little help. Each of the 20 unique printable cards has a different arrangement of brands that you can definitely expect to see (like Pepsi and NBC for example) and this is a fun way to turn the ads into a lighthearted (or cut-throat, who’s to say?) competition.

7 Table Top Cornhole Tabletop Cornhole Uncommon Goods $50 see on uncommon goods Cornhole is a great way to introduce some friendly competition into any Super Bowl party. Being that that big game is in January, where in many places it’s cold and snowy, you may not want to bust out the large cornhole set and make everyone trek outside (plus that would mean you’d miss the game). This mini tabletop cornhole set is perfect for anyone who wants to keep one eye on the game while also doing something with their hands. Instead of throwing the bags, you launch them and the game includes the board, launchers, eight mini bean bags, four score pegs, an Allen wrench to adjust launcher distance, and instructions.