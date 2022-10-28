As far as versatility goes, there’s really no vegetable that does it better than the sweet potato. They’re great for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. They can be served as an appetizer or as a snack. They’re sweet, but they can also be savory or spicy, depending on the ingredients they’re paired with. Because they’re so adaptable, there are plenty of sweet potato recipes and ideas to explore.

Sweet potatoes are perfect for a side dish, but they can also be a main course, and even a dessert. To me, sweet potatoes are like my favorite pair of basic black leggings; they may be plain, but they just work really well in so many different situations. They’re my go-to. That good, trusty standby thing that I know exactly how to dress up when I need to, but that all on their own can also be just as comforting as a warm blanket.

Whether you’re looking for a sweet potato pie recipe with a fancy topping to take center-stage on your Thanksgiving dessert table, a hearty breakfast dish to whip up on the weekend, or a comforting bowl of soup to slurp on a chill fall evening, these sweet potato recipes are sure to delight.

1 Classic Sweet Potato Casserole A Sassy Spoon/Yummly The OG Thanksgiving side, it’s always a good idea to have a classic sweet potato casserole recipe like this one from A Sassy Spoon on Yummly in your back pocket. Melty marshmallows top mashed sweet potatoes that come together with a generous amount of butter, vanilla extract, brown sugar, and warming spices to create this iconic side dish. The recipe even has instructions for how to sub out vegan ingredients to make a dairy-free version.

2 Parmesan Sweet Potato Fries Gimme Some Oven/Yummly If you don’t already eat sweet potatoes regularly, this recipe for parmesan baked sweet potato fries from Gimme Some Oven on Yummly is a great way to introduce your whole family to the veggie. They’re perfectly seasoned with garlic powder, sea salt, cracked black pepper, and a bit of cayenne for a kick. You can also adjust the baking time if you prefer a crunchier texture.

3 Sweet Potato Shepherd’s Pie A Cozy Kitchen This elevated take on a classic dinner dish from A Cozy Kitchen is an easy sweet potato recipe to whip up on a weeknight. Seasoned ground beef, carrots, mushrooms, and tomato paste create a savory filling that’s topped with baked mashed sweet potatoes. Make this sweet potato shepherd’s pie once and it’s bound to end up in regular rotation.

4 Sweet Potato Pecan Pie A Classic Twist This sweet potato pecan pie recipe from A Classic Twist combines two classic pie flavors into one scrumptious dessert. The whipped sweet potato pie filling is smooth, creamy, and includes plenty of warming spices. A crumb topping made with a mixture of chopped pecans, light brown sugar, and butter looks just gorgeous on top. This one would be spectacular for Thanksgiving.

5 Thai Sweet Potato Red Curry A Cookie Named Desire If you’re looking for a way to transform your favorite fall veggie into a comforting main dish, look no further than this sweet potato curry recipe from A Cookie Named Desire. Red Thai curry paste, ginger, lemongrass, and plenty of garlic infuse the hearty chunks of sweet potatoes with a rich, bold flavor. You can always play around with the spice level of the curry paste depending on your family’s preferences. Spoon this sweet and spicy dish over cooked Basmati rice and serve piping hot.

6 Vanilla Bean Sweet Potato Gratin KitchenAid/Yummly This recipe for vanilla bean sweet potato gratin from KitchenAid on Yummly looks absolutely incredible. Is it a dessert? Is it a side dish? That’s your call. But what I do know, is that I would totally eat this straight from the fridge the morning after Thanksgiving if there are leftovers.

7 Roasted Sweet Potato Spinach Salad All The Healthy Things If you’ve never thrown a handful of roasted sweet potatoes in a salad, you’re missing out. For a salad that’s a bit tangy, a bit sweet, and perfectly filling, this roasted sweet potato spinach salad from All The Healthy Things is a great one to try. Crisp apple slices, crunchy pecans, creamy goat cheese, sliced red onion, dried cranberries, and roasted sweet potatoes come together over a bed of spinach with a creamy honey dijon dressing.

8 Mashed Sweet Potatoes Live, Love And Good Food/Yummly Mashed sweet potatoes are a star side dish when you’re in the mood for a classic, comforting meal. This recipe from Live, Love and Good Food on Yummly is super creamy thanks to a bit of butter and milk. The inclusion of maple syrup means it’s also perfect for anyone who loves a sweet dish to serve alongside a savory main course.

9 Sweet Potato Pancakes Brown Sugar Food Blog Sweet potato pancakes are such a treat. They’re pancakes, so you’re probably going to drown them in syrup (of course), but they’re made with mashed sweet potatoes, so you’re getting at least some veggies in before your day even really begins. It’s a total win. This recipe from the Brown Sugar Food Blog comes together quickly and the warming spices involved are sure to make your kitchen smell amazing.

10 Brown Butter Sweet Potato Gnocchi Damn Delicious Brown butter sweet potato gnocchi from Damn Delicious is probably the fanciest sounding dish on this list, but surprisingly, it has just a few simple ingredients. Also, don’t be intimidated by the thought of making your own gnocchi — it’s as simple as mixing ingredients into a dough. Plus, the end result is so worth it. If you love a comforting sweet potato recipe, this is a great one to try.

11 Cranberry Sweet Potato Muffins The Domestic Dietician/Yummly The combination of tart cranberries, sweet potatoes, warming spices, and chopped pecans in this recipe for cranberry sweet potato muffins from The Domestic Dietician via Yummly is just full of classic fall flavor. They’re made with applesauce and olive oil, so they definitely lean healthy and are a great option for a quick, but comforting, grab-and-go breakfast on a chilly fall morning.

12 Loaded Sweet Potato Skins Jessica In the Kitchen These loaded sweet potato skins from Jessica in the Kitchen would make a great appetizer, but they’re also hearty enough to enjoy as a meal all on their own. These zesty potato skins are loaded with bell peppers, diced tomatoes, and black beans, and seasoned with paprika, garlic, and lime. The recipe calls for vegan cheese and yogurt for dipping, but you could easily load your spud up with real cheese and use sour cream if you prefer.

13 Sweet Potato Cake With Cream Cheese Frosting The Spruce Eats/Yummly As a connoisseur of all things sweet potatoes and a person who turns to baking for stress relief, I can personally vouch for this sweet potato cake with cream cheese frosting from The Spruce Eats, posted on Yummly. The toasted coconut and pecans on top are optional, but if you’re a fan, the texture they add really puts this moist, dense sweet potato cake over the top.

14 Rosemary Sweet Potato Hash Anna Voccino/Yummly For a savory take on a sweet potato recipe, try Anna Voccino’s rosemary sweet potato hash from Yummly. Between the fresh rosemary, caramelized onions, and red bell peppers, this dish is just bursting with flavor. Serve it as a side with dinner or top it with a fried egg for a fabulous breakfast.

15 Sweet Potato Stacks My Engineered Nutrition/Yummly These cute and crunchy sweet potato stacks from My Engineered Nutrition on Yummly fall somewhere on the sweet potato spectrum between a sweet potato fry and a loaded potato skin. The recipe calls for fresh thyme, rosemary, salt, pepper, and parmesan cheese, but you can play around with different spices and types of cheese to customize this easy-to-make appetizer.

When you need a vegetable to round out your meal, but also want something super comforting to eat, you just can’t beat a sweet potato. Reach for these sweet potato recipes anytime you’re the mood for something delicious.