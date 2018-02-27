9 Physical Symptoms Of Negative Energy In Your Body

There are many ways that different parts of your life can affect your physical health. From the toll that stress can take to lack of sleep, dehydration, not getting enough (or getting too much) exercise, and even the good, bad, and ugly of your relationships. You may have already come to the conclusion that your mind and body aren't as separate as some people think or that you, yourself may have previously thought. In fact, there are even some physical symptoms of negative energy in your body that essentially demonstrate how close the connection between mind, body, energy, and lived experiences can actually be.
"Negative energy (along with positive energy) is everywhere," Dr. Elizabeth Trattner, a doctor of integrative and Chinese medicine, tells Romper. "It is in people, buildings, cars, nursing homes, the airport and pretty much everywhere. If you are sensitive you will feel it. If for some reason you take an 'energetic hit,' it is important to remove it." There are a number of ways that you can work to remove this energy — whether it's within you or in your environment.
"The way to clear energy, ironically, is to stop running away from it," Dr. Claudia Luiz, Psya D, a psychoanalyst, tells Romper. "As a psychoanalyst, I have seen, time and time again, how emotional disturbances become magically and naturally cleared after a person is able to tolerate and hang steady in the light of disorganizing and unwanted feelings. This is known in the field as 'working through.'"
If removing negative energy — or doing your best to block it in the first place, which may not always be an option — isn't something you think you can do on your own, working with a qualified professional might be helpful.
"When I began practicing I would take 'hits' all the time from patients and usually get a bit of whatever they were feeling," Trattner adds. "Thankfully I learned how not to and protecting myself is second nature."
And if you're unsure what might indicate that you've taken a "hit," as Trattner calls it, or that you're dealing with negative energy from circumstances in your own life, you might want to look out for some of the common, yet perhaps surprising, physical symptoms.
Some physical signs of negative energy are more obvious (symptoms of anxiety and depression) than others (abdominal pain). If you think your physical ailments are a byproduct of negative and not due to physical illness, take a moment for yourself to regroup and give yourself some fresh perspective. Yoga, meditating, books — some people find these immensely helpful, as well as seeking help from a professional. And if screaming into the abyss of your favorite throw pillow works for you, by all means...