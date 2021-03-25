Target is beloved for many reasons, but the fact that they’ll take an old car seat off your hands and give you a coupon for it truly does top the list. Target’s car seat trade-in event returns this April, just in time for your spring cleaning spree.

From April 5 through April 17, you can take your old car seats to a participating Target store near you, drop it off, and receive a 20% coupon via your Target Circle app. (Yes, it’s actually as easy as it sounds.) Your trade-in will then be recycled by Target’s partner, Waste Management, and transformed into useable items instead of wasting away in a landfill.

For 2021, the process is completely contactless and super simple to do. Drop boxes for car seat trade-in will be located inside of Target stores near guest services. Simply locate your store’s box and use your mobile device to scan the sheet on the box to receive your 20% off coupon. You’ll need to be enrolled in Target Circle to redeem the offer, but enrollment is free.

The coupon can be used both in-store and online to purchase a new car seat, infant seat, car seat base, stroller, or travel system from Target. Select big-ticket baby gear also eligible for the 20% discount includes play yards, bouncers, swings, rockers, and high chairs. Coupons can be redeemed for these items through May 1, 2021.

Even if you have a car seat that’s been sitting unused in the corner of your attic for months on end, you can still do some good with it thanks to this deal. Target will accept and recycle all types of car seats during this event — booster seats, infant seats, convertible seats, car seat bases, harness and even car seats that are expired or damaged are all fair game.

Do you happen to have multiple car seats hanging out in your garage collecting dust? You can actually redeem this offer twice. Target will allow guests to turn in up to two car seats during this trade-in event. (And if you have more than that, enlist a friend or your spouse to help trade-in more if you need to.) Even if your kids don’t need any baby gear anymore, you could gift the discount to an expecting friend or use the coupon to save on gear for the next baby shower you attend.

Trading in a car seat that is broken or expired at Target is truly a win-win-win situation. It prevents the unsafe seat that could cause an injury from being used by a child, it allows the seat materials to be recycled and made into new things instead of filling up a landfill, and at the end of it all, you’re rewarded with a coupon that will save you money on necessary baby gear. Win. Win. Win.