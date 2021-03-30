Easter is one of those holidays that requires a lot of prep work. Between stuffing eggs, dyeing eggs, hiding eggs, filling baskets, and planning a full day of family fun, you’re bound to forget a thing or two. So, is Target open on Easter? Because depending on what it is that you forgot to buy, a one-stop-shop for groceries, decor, toys, and more is exactly where you need to go to save Easter Sunday.

Unfortunately, you’ll want to make sure you have everything you need ahead of the holiday this year because all Target stores will be closed for Easter 2021, a spokesperson confirmed to Yahoo News. As they have historically done, the retailer will give their employees the day off to spend the holiday with family and friends. After a long year of working on the frontlines during a pandemic, it’s easy to see why having this day off to celebrate is much-needed, not to mention well-deserved.

Target stores nationwide will be open regular business hours in the days leading up to Easter Sunday, so you’ll have plenty of time to do your shopping before the actual day. As disheartening as it may be to hear that the retailer’s doors will be shuttered on April 4, maybe this is just the kick in the pants you need to get all of your shopping done early.

Shop for Easter basket fillers for your kiddos, stock up on ingredients for Easter dinner, grab a fifth bag of candy to stuff eggs with, and peruse the Dollar Spot for yet another bunny-shaped trinket to decorate your countertop — just do it prior to Easter Sunday. I know making a list and checking it twice is usually a Christmas thing, but it’s also a good way to avoid the need for a last-minute jaunt to the store on Easter.

Although Target stores will be closed for the holiday, if you absolutely have to make a trip to pick up something last-minute on Easter Sunday, Walmart will be open, as well as several national grocery store chains like Kroger and Safeway. Hopefully even with Target closed, you can still find another store open that has exactly what you need.