Target’s food line Good & Gather is known for great prices and a lot of variety (their sparkling water flavors are beyond great), and now the brand is expanding into baby and toddler snacks. The Good & Gather Baby and Toddler lines will include many of your little one’s favorites for your pantry, with most products under $5.

And like the rest of the store’s flagship food brand, the Good & Gather Baby and Good & Gather Toddler food lines will be free from artificial flavors and sweeteners, synthetic colors, and high fructose corn syrup. (Just one reminder: budget friendly, too.) From teething crackers to freeze-dried yogurt bites, these lines offer a great assortment of snacks that are perfect to toss into your diaper bag or keep on hand in the house for an easy snack or lunch. I mean, those freeze-dried yogurt snacks are basically toddler currency, you know?

Starting today, Aug. 20, the Good & Gather Baby and Good & Gather Toddler food expansions will be available in stores and online at Target.com. Here are a few favorites I’m looking forward to trying with my own toddler:

The Good & Gather Baby and Good & Gather Toddler food expansion includes some really fun, new treats for your kids, too. These aren’t just cookies — they’re alphabet biscuits with coconut. Honestly, I kind of want to dunk one in my coffee. I also love that you can buy the yogurt bites in a variety pack, and the fruit and veggie bites (with chia seeds!) are so perfect for a day out. No refrigeration required on these snacks, and the flavors are great — think pumpkin, carrot, spinach baked rice snacks and orange and sweet potato snack bars. I love that my kid’s palate can try a bunch of new tastes and things, all at a price that works for our family, too.

And I really like that I can grab these in a store I’m already in at least once a week.