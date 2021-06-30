Paper plates: check. Barbecue sauce: check. Affordable, adorable centerpieces: oh, no. If your Fourth of July party starts in an hour and you forgot something important, or you need to swing by the store on your way to a friend’s get-together, Target’s hours on July 4 will be exactly the same as any regular day so you can snag whatever you need last minute.

If you’re wondering when your local Target is open for business on any day, including holidays, check their online store locator for more information. On the Fourth of July, most locations open at 8 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. like they normally would, and some stores open as early as 7 a.m. And just like any other day of the week, Target locations that offer drive-up and in-store pickup services and delivery will still have those options available on Independence Day. Their hours leading up to the national holiday will be the same as usual too, so there will be plenty of time to get everything on your shopping list if you’d rather avoid wandering the aisles on the Fourth.

If you’re prepping for your party now, Target has all of the cutest holiday decorations (I mean, don’t they always?) for your party in the U.S.A. These photo booth props will keep your guests entertained, and this giant garland would make the perfect backdrop. Also, it’s large enough that you basically wouldn’t even need any other decorations, though lining your front walkway or dotting your lawn with patriotic pinwheels would be a super cute touch. And don’t forget some glow necklaces for the kiddos!

Smith Collection/Gado/Archive Photos/Getty Images

You can also scoop up some fun outdoor games to add to the fun, themed clothing and hair accessories for all ages (like this precious plaid romper or popsicle tank), and tons of fun summer items, like inflatable pools and water toys. And hey, if you don’t have a Target nearby, be sure to check your nearest Walmart’s holiday hours for Sunday, July 4, to see if it will be open too. Between the two, you’ll be able to find any snacks or supplies you may need.