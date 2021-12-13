Target Is Welcoming 2022 With These New Year's Hours

Maybe one of your New Year’s resolutions for 2022 is to be better about time management, but that means you can still be disorganized as heck on Dec. 31, 2021. In this situation, it’s helpful to know Target’s New Year’s Eve 2021 and New Year’s Day 2022 hours so that you can get your last-minute shopping done on the 31st before starting fresh and on schedule come Jan. 1. The good news is that Target is open for business both days, but the bad news is that you’ll still have to get it together a little bit on New Year’s Eve because most stores will close a little early for employees to get home to celebrate.

Is Target Open On New Year’s Eve?

Whether you need to make a Target run for some groceries, party decor, a bottle of wine, or a new dress to ring in the New Year, you can rest easy because a Target representative tells Romper that most stores will open at their regular time on New Year’s Eve before closing at 9 PM. Depending on your location, the 9 PM closing time may be a little earlier than usual, so you should be prepared. It’s also important to note that while the majority of stores will operate on these hours, not all will, so it’s best to give your location a call before you head over just to confirm their hours.

Is Target Open On New Year’s Day?

If your hope is to start out 2022 with a trip to Target, you’re in luck because most stores will be open during their regular hours on New Year’s Day. For anyone who wakes up bright and early on New Year’s Day, this means that you can show up at your local store at its regular opening time and enjoy weaving through the aisles in a quiet store while the people who celebrated a little too hard the night before are still in bed. Of course, since showing up to the store to find it still closed would be a rough way to start out the New Year, be sure to give your location a call or use the Target Store Locator to double-check their hours before you head over.

Give your disorganized self one last hoorah with a last-minute Target run on New Year’s Eve 2021 before starting off 2022 by waking up on time for the day (and maybe rewarding yourself with a second trip to Target — because who can say no to back-to-back Target runs?).