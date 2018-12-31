As sure as the ball drops on New Year's Eve, we'll be hearing about the first baby to enter the world in 2019. (It's not unheard-of for OBs to tell laboring moms to hang on past midnight for that final push, if they can.) If your due date is expected to be (or planned for) January 1, that's occasion enough to give your child a special New Year's Day baby name, of which there are many.

The turning of the calendar has always been a time for renewal and anticipation, and having a baby increases that sense of optimism for the future. It's only fitting, then, that a child born on the first day of the year should have a name reflecting hope and happiness. Other choices include names more specific to the month, which are also cool. You couldn't call your child January if they were born in September, right? Well, you could, but you'd be just leaving your kid open to endless rounds of "So how come you weren't named September?"

You might not have the bragging rights of giving birth at precisely a second past midnight on January 1 (the odds of that are 1 in 526,600, per ABC News), but whatever time your baby arrives on that date, you can still celebrate by bestowing one of these special names on your newborn.

Aurora Giphy This gorgeous name has an equally gorgeous meaning: Baby Gaga affirmed that it's the name of the Roman goddess of sunrises, whose tears created the morning dew. It also means you and your little one may be watching Sleeping Beauty together a lot.

January An obvious choice, but a nice one all the same. Plus, the actress January Jones has paved the way for future Januaries. Nameberry noted that the name cracked the top 700 in 1978, but hasn't gotten much play since. Time for a change!

Hope Naming your child after the happy expectations of the new year might very well help those hopes to come true. (Those hopes for sleeping through the night are another story.)

Janus A January boy could be named after the month's namesake, the Roman god of gateways and beginnings, per Baby Name Wizard. It can be pronounced JAY-nus, JA-nus or YA-nus, depending on which sounds best to you.

Dagny Giphy Even if your family doesn't have Nordic origins, this Old Norse name meaning "new day" is still a great choice for a New Year's baby.

Esperanza If you're hoping to find an alternative to Hope, you could go with the Spanish name meaning "hope" instead. Nameberry explained that it's long been used in Latin American countries, but is gaining favor here lately.

Felix This Latin-derived name meaning "happy" may have your grandparents recalling a famous cartoon cat, but it's also the name of four popes and a few saints, explained Baby Name Wizard.

Beatrice From the Latin word for "she who brings happiness," per Nameberry, Beatrice is one of those wonderful names that was considered too old-fashioned a generation or two ago, but is zooming back into vogue now.

Joy Giphy Just saying this name makes you feel good, doesn't it? And if it makes you think of the ever-optimistic character from Inside Out, is that such a bad thing?

Kai This short-but-sweet name suits both genders, and has a number of meanings across various cultures. But for the purposes of the New Year, its Japanese meaning — "forgiveness" — makes it an ideal choice, explained Baby Gaga.

Lucian The dark days of winter will be much brighter if you give your New Year's baby this Latin name meaning "light." It can be pronounced with either two syllables or three (LU-shun or lu-SEE-un). For a girl, Lucia is an equally bright choice.

Garnet Giphy The deep-red precious stone is January's birthstone, according to the American Gem Society, and it represents peace, prosperity and good health — all good things to have in the new year. (Plus, it'll make gift-giving a snap when your baby is old enough for jewelry.)

Naveen/Navin Although Disney fans might associate this with The Princess and the Frog, Baby Gaga explained that it's actually a Sanskrit name that means both "new" and "pleasant" — how appropriate for the beginning of the year.

Asher The Hebrew name meaning "happy" was first used in America by the Puritans, according to The Bump. Today, it's both a good New Year's name and a fresher alternative to Ashton.

Farah For a daughter who brings joy to your life, this Arabic name meaning "happiness" is both beautiful and not too widely used, per Nameberry.

Zavier This fun variation of Xavier means "new house," per Baby Center — and that's just what you might need in the new year, now that you have an addition to your family!

Felicity Giphy Another "happy" name, Felicity comes from the same Latin root as Felix, and can mean "good fortune" as well, according to Baby Name Wizard.

Neo This is an excellent option for parents who love The Matrix, as well as the meaning of the name itself: It's Greek for "new," explained Nameberry.

Nova Not only is this appropriate for the New Year (it's Latin for "new," per The Bump), it also refers to a star that releases a burst of energy that causes it to glow brightly.

Amal This Arabic name meaning "hope" can be used for either a boy or girl, explained The Bump. It might also sound familiar because of the famous Christmas opera Amahl and the Night Visitors, and if you're a fan of celeb news, it's the beautiful name of George Clooney's wife.

Nadia Russian for "hope" per Nameberry, Nadia sounds good no matter where your family comes from.