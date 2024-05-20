It’s an expensive time to be alive, and American families are feeling the squeeze. As summer looms and the cost of entertainment and eating out is higher than ever (must we even mention the summer camp prices?), the weekly budget is top of mind for parents. So, you’ll be very pleased to hear that Target is lowering its prices on approximately 5,000 frequently shopped items across all of its departments. And many of the products on the list are essentials for families.

In a press release on May 20, Target announced it has already reduced the prices on roughly 1,500 of its most frequently purchased items, including milk, meat, bread, soda, fresh fruit and vegetables, snacks, yogurt, peanut butter, coffee, diapers, paper towels, and pet food. That’s right — diapers at Target will be a little bit cheaper henceforth. And the parents said: amen. New prices will be displayed in stores on easy-to-see red tags, the press release notes, and also on Target.com and Target’s app. Here are some of the discounts already in effect:

Huggies Baby Wipes (16 ct) now $.99 (was $1.19)

Clorox Scented Wipes (75 ct) now $4.99 (was $5.79)

Aveeno SPF 50 Sunscreen (3 fl oz) now $13.19 (was $13.89)

Persil Liquid Laundry Detergent (100 fl oz) now $12.99 (was $13.69)

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Cheddar Flavor Blasted Crackers (6.6 oz) at $2.79 (from $2.99)

Purina One Chicken & Gravy Cat Food (13 oz) now $1.99 (was $2.39)

Prime Hydration Sports Drinks (16.9 fl oz) now $1.99 (was $2.19)

Good & Gather Unsalted Butter (1 lb) now $3.79 (was $3.99)

Good & Gather Organic Baby Spinach (5 oz) now $2.99 (was $3.29)

Jack’s Frozen Pepperoni Pizza (14.3 oz) now $3.99 (was $4.19)

Thomas’ Plain Bagels (20 oz) at $3.79 (from $4.19)

Good & Gather Sea Salt Roasted Nuts (9.5 oz) now $5.29 (was $6.89)

You’ll see price reductions on Target’s in-house brands — like Good & Gather food items and Everspring cleaning products — as well as other beloved brand names. The retailer will put more price reductions into effect over the summer, timed with holidays like Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, and the back-to-school season. In anticipation of Memorial Day cook outs, Target has already reduced prices on its Good & Gather frozen chicken breasts, Good & Gather shredded cheese, Prime Hydration ice pop-flavored sports drinks, and Johnsonville Cheddar Smoked Sausages. (These price cuts are in addition to Memorial Day sales.)

“We know consumers are feeling pressured to make the most of their budget, and Target is here to help them save more,” said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief food, essentials and beauty officer for Target in the press release. “Our teams work hard to deliver great value every day, and these new lower prices across thousands of items will add up to additional big savings for the millions of consumers that shop Target each week for their everyday needs.”