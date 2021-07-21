These Sweet Tattoos With Kids' Names are Perfect For Moms

We all know that tattoos are permanent, so the more thought you put into them the more likely you are to still love them decades later. Among some of the best ideas are tattoos with kids' names for moms, because who could regret having their child’s name forever written on their skin? It’s all a matter of where you put it and how you design it.
I have four tattoos on my body, one of which I loathe (mistakes were made when I was 18, okay?), and three I absolutely love. Of those three, two of them are my daughters’ names, one on each arm, and they make me smile every time they catch my eye. I sometimes wonder what they will look like when I’m old, but even if they become warped over the years I can confidently say that they will be just as beautiful and meaningful to me then as they are right now.
The major difference between the three tattoos I love and the one I regret is the time I spent thinking about their designs and placement. So my advice to moms looking to get their kids’ names tattooed is to think long and hard about what you want, where you want it, and what it will mean to you as your kids grow up. Maybe you want something timeless, or perhaps you want to remember them as babies. If you’re not sure quite yet, here are some ideas to help you start dreaming up the design that’s right for you.
So, will it be watercolors, something big and bold, or a minimalist design? Use your creativity to think up a tattoo that you know you’ll love forever, and don’t be afraid to ask your tattoo artist for some help getting the design just how you want it, that’s what they’re there for.