What do Kat Von D, David Beckham, Lil Wayne, John Mayer, Margaret Cho and your baby have in common? They’re all ridiculously good looking, of course, but in less obvious news, they also all have tattoo sleeves. Well, kind of. With this baby onesie with tattoo sleeves by Weslio, your little one can hang with the most inked of them. Chances are your baby already screams like a rock star, so they might as well look like one too.

Friends, don’t panic: there is nothing actually permanent (or painful) about this tattoo onesie, so you’ll never regret buying it (unlike other tattoo regrets, cough — ex’s names — cough). It’s made of cozy and washable cotton, which is a good thing because it’s probably going to get spilled or thrown up on within 30 minutes of wearing. The sleeves are polycotton and the “tattoo” is made using sublimation printing which keeps the graphics looking bright and high-quality because who’d want to be seen with a poor quality tat? Not I, folks, and not your baby, either.

Reviewers give this romper a nearly perfect five star rating (4.9 to be exact) and many of them mention its impeccable quality. It’s made with lapped shoulders; that’s the technical term for when the back panel and front panel of the shirt overlap at the shoulders making it easy to pull on and off. The body comes in three colors: black, white, and gray, each with slightly different designs within the tattoo sleeve. Like most bodysuits, the three snap closure makes diaper-changing a breeze and it comes in five sizes from 6 months all the way up to 24 months.

Look, I get if you don’t want your baby to have a full sleeve tattoo (today in "sentences I did not expect to write"). I love this fun *lewk*, but I understand that some parents may prefer a more classic baby outfit.

For anyone who isn’t interested in this for everyday use, I have an idea for you, too, so hear me out. A certain holiday where we dress our oblivious babies in absurd (albeit super cute) costumes is just around the corner. Maybe, just maybe, this is the year your child dresses up as Justin Bieber for Halloween: just add a white t-shirt and a flat brim hat. OMG or they could trick-or-treat as Ozzy Osbourne with a black wig and circular glasses; I clearly can’t handle the baby sleeve tattoo possibilities.

I don’t know which I love more, the onesie itself or this parent who wrote a review of the onesie saying “My wife thinks this is crazy, while I think this is HILARIOUS haha, I will order another color.” The dedication of this customer to the tattoo onesie! Children’s clothing is known to cause rifts among parents, but this is worth it. So be a champion gift-giver and give this to your baby or your friend’s baby or your niece or nephew. If nothing else, it’ll make for lots of laughs and, at the very least, an epic photo on the ‘gram.