If you're into bargain shopping, Party City has the most inexpensive baby crochet Halloween costumes on sale right now, and I can assure you that your baby needs one ASAP. Halloween is right around the corner and although your infant may not be eating anything other than breast milk or formula at the moment, that shouldn't stop you from dressing them in an adorable costume and parading them around your neighborhood to trick-or-treat. You can eat their candy. Because if you score one of these sub $2 baby crochet Halloween costumes from Party City, you deserve all the candy.

That's right, for less than you'll likely spend on the bag of assorted candies to pass out to their neighbor kids on Halloween night, you can snag an insanely cute baby costume made from soft crocheted material. Each costume comes with either a full-body crochet swaddle or a diaper cover and cape depending on the design, as well as a crochet hat to keep that delicious-smelling, little bald baby head covered. Available in one size for ages 0-3 months, these 100 percent acrylic costumes are currently on sale for a limited time.

If you're into dressing your baby like a super hero, Party City is the place to get your baby's Halloween costume this year. Choose from Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman costumes, which each feature a cape, diaper cover, and beanie with their respective super hero's logo for just under $2 each.

For all of the Disney fans out there, Party City has a selection of Disney crochet baby Halloween costumes available. A baby swaddle set with The Incredibles logo on the back and an eye mask on the cap is available for just under $5. For the same price, you can also get a precious Minnie Mouse crochet swaddle set with those signature Minnie polka dots and a bow on the beanie. But the most deeply-discounted of all the Disney items is the iconic look of the main mouse himself that no Disney fan can resist.

Not only are these designs perfect for snuggly babes as Halloween costumes, but they would make perfectly precious photoshoot outfits as well. Can you just imagine swaddling your newborn in a crochet football costume and surprising your NFL-loving hubby or grandparents with professional photos for Christmas as a gift "from" your baby this year?

Speaking of Christmas, it is never too early to start planning your Christmas card photos. Although the Christmas-themed costumes are not as inexpensive as the rest of the baby crochet costume selections, you can still get a charming reindeer or snowman costume for your squishy baby for half price right now during this massive sale. Then you can snap a pic to use for your family Christmas cards right now before your older kids even head back to school for the year. The whimsical green and red scarf detail on this red-nosed reindeer costume is almost too cute for words.

My guess is that these crochet baby costumes won't last long, so head on over to Party City's website to order yours soon if you want to take advantage of these stellar deals ahead of the holiday season.