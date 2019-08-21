Here in Texas, football is not as much a sporting event as it is a way of life. Tailgating is a rite of passage and you will find fans staunchly picking sides when it comes to choosing who to root for. People here live and die by their chosen team, even going so far as to dress their kids up in football fan gear from the moment they are born. Now, thanks to Carter's new NFL and NCAA bodysuits, even the tiniest of football fanatics can get in on the fandom.

Whether you are rooting for the home team from your living room while rocking your infant in a recliner, or you've carted your baby in a carrier to cheer from the stands, you can now proudly dress them in your favorite team's colors for the big game. Just in time for football season, the new NFL and NCAA bodysuits are only available to order online from the Carter's website. Carter's does offer free shipping for orders totaling more than $35, so if you add one of the $24 team bodysuits to your cart, you only need a few more dollars worth of Carter's essential baby and kids' gear to get you to free shipping. And who doesn't need more Carter's clothing in their kid's closet?

Although not every NCAA football team is represented, many of the teams with larger markets (think Big Ten and SEC) have adorable onesies that you can order on Carter's website. If your alma mater happens to be one of the 14 NCAA teams with designs available, your little one can sport an outfit with your team's colors and cheer them to victory by your side. Each short-sleeved bodysuit is emblazoned with the team's mascot or school symbol with the phrase "Biggest Little ___ Fan" with the team mascot or school name filling in the blank.

If your household tends to go all out for football season and you love supporting your favorite NFL team, you absolutely need to invest in one of Carter's NFL team-themed bodysuits, too. Choose from 36 styles of one-pieces with various team logos including the phrases "Eat, Sleep, ____" or "Little ____ Fan" with the team name filling in the blank. The eat, sleep, football team moniker is highly appropriate for newborns whose daily routine consists of not much else for several weeks.

Carter's has made it ridiculously easy to shop for baby football fans and also offers football team bundles with two team bodysuits and a coordinating pair soft pants for $53. No Monday Night Football game-watching will be complete without your little sidekick dressed in one of these outfits. And if your team makes it all the way to the Super Bowl, you can be sure your baby will be more than appropriately outfitted for the big game.

Although the NFL and NCAA football bodysuits are available in sizes from newborn to 24 months, Carter's also features a selection of toddler NFL and NCAA football tees in sizes 2T to 5T for older siblings. Styles for older boys and girls are available on Carter's website as well in select team styles in kids sizes 4 to 14. Even if you are a one-child household, you could always invest in these sizes for your baby to grow into so that they never run out of team gear to wear or team spirit to show, no matter how big they grow.