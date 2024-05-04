Teachers are a special breed — how many people do you know who could work with class after class of kids all day, every day, and like it? But our kids’ teachers love their students, and go far out of their way to make sure the children they teach have everything they need to be successful. So when stores and brands extend a little kindness to educators, it’s nice to see. So, teacher friends, here are all the best Teacher Appreciation Week 2024 freebies and discounts you should take advantage of this year. You deserve all the little treats and money saved.

Teacher Appreciation always takes place in the first full week of May. This year, that just so happens to be Monday, May 6 through Friday, May 10. Hopefully your students will stroll into class throughout the week with cards or special goodies to show you how much you mean to them. But when it comes to essentials for teaching — like classroom supplies, good shoes, and of course, lunch — these stores and brands are offering freebies and discounts to help you get them on the cheap this week.

Just be sure to call ahead to your local stores to confirm they’re taking part in these Teacher Appreciation Week promos. We’d hate to get you excited about a free sweet tea and not deliver. And note that some of these discounts aren’t just for Teacher Appreciation Week only — you can take advantage of them all year long.

1 Staples Staples From May 5 to May 11, Staples is offering free teacher supply kits while supplies last (there are only 20 kits at each participating store, so get there ASAP). Each kit includes: 2 Expo dry-erase markers

1 Sharpie permanent marker

2 Sharpie highlighters

2 Paper Mate ballpoint pens

8 Paper Mate woodcase pencils

2 Paper Mate erasers

1 Elmer’s glue stick

1 Elmer’s liquid school glue Just show your school ID to be eligible. Even if you miss the free supply kit, Staples is giving teachers 20% off in-store purchases all week when you show your ID at checkout.

2 McAlister’s Deli From May 6 through May 12, teachers can get a free 32-oz. tea from McAlister’s Deli, no other purchase necessary. The promo works for any kind of tea — sweet, unsweet, half-and-half, or an Arnold Palmer — and all you have to do is flash your school ID. (The free tea is for nurses as well, so bring your healthcare friends.)

3 Applebee’s From now until May 13, teachers can get any appetizer ($12 and under) for free with the purchase of an entree at Applebee’s. The offer is only good for dine-in meals, and you’ll need to show your teacher ID. This promo is valid for nurses too, in honor of National Nurses Day.

4 Firehouse Subs With a valid school ID, teacher can enjoy a free medium sub with the purchase of another medium or large sub, chips, and a drink.

5 Sonic Sonic Teachers’ Circle is a free rewards program available through the Sonic App. If you’re a K through 12 teacher or faculty or staff at a university, you’re eligible to sign up. Do so before May 6, 2024, and you’ll have access to all these rewards between May 6 and May 20 (when you make a qualifying purchase): Buy one Sonic Blast, get one free

Buy one entree, get one free

Free Sonic cheeseburger with any purchase

Free large drink or slush with any purchase

Free small side with entrée purchase

6 Zaxby’s On May 7 only, teachers will receive a free boneless wings meal with the purchase of another boneless wings meal. The offer is good in-store at participating locations and redeemable through the Zaxby’s app or web ordering.

7 Buffalo Wild Wings From May 6 to 12, teachers will receive 20% off their bills. Bring your school ID with you to confirm you’re eligible.

8 Stitch Fix This online personal styling service is giving all U.S.-based educators a $50 Stitch Fix credit to find some new closet essentials and refresh their work (or weekend) wardrobes. Head to stitchfix.com/teachers to verify your teaching credentials and receive your unique promo code via text or email. Get your code between now and May 12, and use it before June 30. This offer works whether you’re an existing Stitch Fix customer or a newbie to the service.

9 A Free Margaritavilla Cruise Um, who doesn’t want a free three-day, two-night cruise to the Bahamas? Teachers are among the heroes honored by the cruise line for their Heroes Sail Free promotion. The offer is valid for new bookings made before December 31st, 2024.

10 Home Chef If you’ve wanted to try the meal service but never gone through with it, now is the time. Teachers who are first-time Home Chef customers can get 50% off their first order and 10% off every box after that. Sign up on their website and enter the promo code EDU50 when you check out.

11 Eyemart Express This is a year-round deal, but good to know: Eyemart Express offers teachers 20% on all prescription eyewear. So, if you need to update your lenses to your newest prescription or get some new frames, visit the Eyemart Express website or stop by your nearest Eyemart Express location.

12 Cole Haan Shoes Do you spend a good portion of the day on your feet? Then having the right shoes is an absolute must. Footwear brand Cole Haan offers educators 20% off of online purchases so they can save a little money when replacing their work shoes.

13 Reebok Teachers get up to 50% off when ordering online from Reebok. So, if sneakers are your go-to teaching shoe, this deal is definitely worth looking into.

14 Adidas Another sneaker brand that extends savings to teachers, Adidas will give you up to 30% off your purchases. Verify your teacher status through their website, and you’ll get your own unique code to add to your cart when you check out.

15 Canva Pro Canva is kind of the best for designing cute worksheets, presentations, flyers, and more. Canva Pro is free for K through 12 teachers. All you have to do is get verified to start your Pro plan online.

16 Adobe We’re not paying full price for essential software either, educators! Get Adobe’s Creative Cloud for just $19.99 a month (as opposed to $59.99).

17 Hotels.com Need a vacay? Hotels.com gives educators 10% off of all of their bookings.

18 Jo-Ann You’re going to need new supplies at some point, if you don’t already, so remember this for later. Teachers save 15% on purchases all year long at Jo-Ann.

19 Michaels Educators also get 15% off any purchase at Michaels. It’s nice to see craft stores offering some savings to teachers who often pay for their classroom supplies themselves.

20 Headspace If meditation is your jam (or you think you might need to try it), the Headspace app offers free access to K through 12 teachers so you can find your zen.

21 Samsung Do not pay full price for your tech, teachers. You can save up to 30% on laptops, tablets, and other items on Samsung.com.

22 Apple Apple’s education store provides up to $200 off certain computers for students of all grade levels, and teachers from kindergarten through university (and homeschool teachers, too).

23 Madewell Teachers and college students can register to get 15% off their Madewell purchases in-store and online. *Adds trendy new jeans to cart.*

24 J. Crew Students and teachers alike get 15% off in-store and online when you register on the J. Crew website. They have so many adorable, work-appropriate staples — you’ll definitely put this to good use.

Go take advantage of all these offers. You deserve free food and supplies all year long, and this week, you can actually get them.