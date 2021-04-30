Friendship
31 Things Your Postpartum Friend Needs You To Text Them
"Hey, girl! How's the vajayjay?"
What’s the first thing that comes to mind after you hear that one of your friends has given birth to their first baby? That. Whatever that thing is, would you send it in a text? Well, girlfriends need each other, and now is no different.
You might not remember how soon you looked at your phone after delivering, but when you reached for it, it’s nice to know your people are there to speak to your soul. And once you’ve been down the road of having a baby, you can stuff a few diaper bags with your wisdom and experience.
So, if your friend is nervous about motherhood, a firm you got this or a motivational quote might ease her. If her family and in-laws are overbearing, maybe she needs to know that you’re waiting downstairs with the escape vehicle running. Either way, your girl knows that you’ve got her back and will be there for her and the new family that she’s birthed. In case you need some ideas, here are a few texts for your friend who had their first baby.
Warm, Welcoming, Short Texts
- Congrats on growing your family.
- You’ve joined the mommy club now. YAY!
- Your life has forever changed, and I’m SO happy for you.
- How did you feel when you saw that little face?
- Happy birthday, (insert baby’s name)!
- Welcome to the world baby!
- OMG. You have a baby!
- I can’t wait to see their beautiful face.
- Soak this entire moment in. You will tell this story for the rest of your life.
Supportive Texts
- You’ve got this. You really, really do.
- I’m so proud of you.
- You did it! You didn’t think you could, but you did.
- You’re seriously going to rock this parenting thing. I have all the faith in you.
- You are going to be an amazing mom. Don’t forget it.
- Girl, you are so strong.
- There will be many hard days, but the love you feel right now will outweigh them all.
- Your baby is so lucky to have you as a mother.
- Wow! You made a whole human.
- Surprise! The meal train starts when you get home.
- What do you need?
- Dinner is on me this week!
Secret Girl Code Texts
- So... how’s the vajayjay?
- Hold onto this moment, friend. It gets so much crazier.
- Now you see why I’m always drinking cold coffee!
- Is “someone” there bothering you? I can be your muscle.
- Do I have a namesake?
- Check your doorstep. I left your favorite!
Funny Texts
- Go Team NO SLEEP. I’ve been on this team for a while, I’m basically the captain.
- I heard the eagle has left the nest and landed in your lap.
- Advice: Sleep when they sleep and cry when they cry. That’s how you stay on the same schedule.
- Buckle up. It’s gonna be a wild ride, but these are the stories we’ll laugh about in the years to come. (Even that story about the baby pooping all over you the first time they nursed.)