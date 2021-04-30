What’s the first thing that comes to mind after you hear that one of your friends has given birth to their first baby? That. Whatever that thing is, would you send it in a text? Well, girlfriends need each other, and now is no different.

You might not remember how soon you looked at your phone after delivering, but when you reached for it, it’s nice to know your people are there to speak to your soul. And once you’ve been down the road of having a baby, you can stuff a few diaper bags with your wisdom and experience.

So, if your friend is nervous about motherhood, a firm you got this or a motivational quote might ease her. If her family and in-laws are overbearing, maybe she needs to know that you’re waiting downstairs with the escape vehicle running. Either way, your girl knows that you’ve got her back and will be there for her and the new family that she’s birthed. In case you need some ideas, here are a few texts for your friend who had their first baby.

Warm, Welcoming, Short Texts

Congrats on growing your family.

You’ve joined the mommy club now. YAY!

Your life has forever changed, and I’m SO happy for you.

How did you feel when you saw that little face?

Happy birthday, (insert baby’s name)!

Welcome to the world baby!

OMG. You have a baby!

I can’t wait to see their beautiful face.

Soak this entire moment in. You will tell this story for the rest of your life.

Supportive Texts

You’ve got this. You really, really do.

I’m so proud of you.

You did it! You didn’t think you could, but you did.

You’re seriously going to rock this parenting thing. I have all the faith in you.

You are going to be an amazing mom. Don’t forget it.

Girl, you are so strong.

There will be many hard days, but the love you feel right now will outweigh them all.

Your baby is so lucky to have you as a mother.

Wow! You made a whole human.

Surprise! The meal train starts when you get home.

What do you need?

Dinner is on me this week!

Secret Girl Code Texts

So... how’s the vajayjay?

Hold onto this moment, friend. It gets so much crazier.

Now you see why I’m always drinking cold coffee!

Is “someone” there bothering you? I can be your muscle.

Do I have a namesake?

Check your doorstep. I left your favorite!

