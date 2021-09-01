Supporting a friend who has experienced a miscarriage, stillbirth, or infant loss is a delicate dance. You want to be there for them, but you also don’t want to overwhelm them while they grieve. It’s a kind of secondhand heartbreak that is truly hard to put into words, but these texts to send a friend who’s lost a baby are a start. You know that nothing you say will take their pain away completely, but you’re hopeful that something as simple as a text message can be just one ingredient in a balm that will soothe their aching soul, even if it’s only an ounce at a time.

Especially when you don’t live nearby or can’t be physically with your friend after their loss, a text feels like a logical way to comfort them from afar. But even if you’ve sat next to your friend and cried with them, sent dinner to their doorstep, or folded a week’s worth of their laundry, a text is still something that your friend can look at any time they need to. When they’re up in the middle of the night, when they feel that overwhelming sense of loss, when they don’t know what else to do, they can have something tangible to remind them that they’re not alone.

Texts To Express Sympathy When A Friend Loses A Baby

My whole heart is with you right now.

No need to reply, I just want you to know that I love you and I’m so sorry that you’re going through this.

I wish more than anything that your baby was still with us. Hoping that the passing days will bring healing and peace in time.

I am truly so sorry for your loss. You’re in my heart and in my prayers.

I know how badly you wanted this baby and I am truly so very sorry that this happened.

Learning about your miscarriage broke my heart, but I know it’s nothing compared to what you’re going through. Praying for you, always.

I’m so sorry that you won’t get to hold your precious baby in your arms, but please know that they’ll always be in your heart and you’ll both always have a place in mine.

Your baby was so loved and right now, I hope you’re feeling all of that love through the pain.

Sharing in your sorrow and remembering the precious life you carried.

There are no words I can say to take your pain away, but please know that you are loved and cherished.

Remembering your precious baby and sending you as much love and sympathy as you can possibly imagine.

I can’t imagine how you’re feeling. I’m so sorry for your loss and I’m thinking of you.

Texts To Send When You’ve Been There

I know this pain all too well. I see you and I’m here for you.

Please know that you’re not alone right now.

This feels so wrong, it’s not fair, and I’m so sorry that you’re having to experience it.

Please be gentle with yourself right now and grieve in whatever way that you need to.

I know this grief feels heavy. Please know that I can be a listening ear with an open heart who’s been there when you need it.

As hard as it is, know that this was not your fault and there was nothing you could have done differently.

Wherever you’re at right now mentally, physically, and emotionally is OK. Don’t listen to anyone who tries to tell you otherwise.

Pregnancy loss is a club that nobody wants to join, but I’m here with you and I’ll do whatever I can to support you through this.

If you feel isolated right now, know that I’m here for you and you don’t ever have to be alone in your grief.

Everyone experiences their loss differently, so please know that whatever you’re feeling is valid and you’re not alone.

Texts To Show Your Support & Offer Help After A Friend Has Lost A Baby