Send These Texts To Your Grandparents To Show How Much You Miss Them

Grandparents are the best, but due to space and time, often grandkids don’t get to see them nearly enough. Texting is one way to stay in touch in between visits. Kids can feel a sense of ownership by talking to grammy and grandpa on the phone or (with your help) sending them messages.

Grandparent texts to say “hi”

You know what grandparents love? Hearing from you! That includes grandkids. Just a little “Hello” can make their day. Honestly, a text doesn’t need to be long or filled with details. Just a small note to say hey, I was thinking about you and wanted to say hi is enough when it comes to great texts to send grandparents.

Just texted to say I love you.

What are you doing this weekend?

Want to hear what I did at school today?

I made this for you (with a picture of a drawing)

Miss you!

XOXO

Here’s a digital hug.

Can I come over to play?

Thanks for being the best grandparents.

I hope you have a great day.

I’m thankful for you today.

Silly texts to grandparents

Keep it light, that’s what we could all use these days. Embrace your child’s own silliness and allow them to do the writing with their own special messages to the grands. Now, you can, of course, edit or help adjust these texts as you see fit, but the grandparents might get a kick out of their grandchildren’s silly ideas.

You’re sweet as a peach and twice as juicy!

I miss making cookies with you.

Grandma, how do you get a squirrel to like you? Act like a nut.

Why was the grandma not happy when her grandson took the job of an archeologist? Because his career lay in ruins.

You are my sunshine, my only sunshine!

Good night, sleep tight, don’t let the bedbugs bite!

Game text to send to grandparents

Finding ways to interact with grandparents virtually is a great way to keep kids and their grandparents connected. Make a game of phone-to-phone contact with texts to send to your grandparents.

Want to play tic tac toe on FaceTime?

Guess what I’m thinking?

Want to hear a riddle?

Let’s play 20 questions.

Want to play dino trivia?

Let’s play word scramble. What word is this OLVE?

Supportive text to send to grandparents

Grandparents do a lot of the family heavy lifting when it comes to cheerleading. But sometimes they need a little supportive message. Your kids can do that and send them an upbeat message that can let them know that even their littlest family members have their back.

I know you’re going to have a great day!

We’re all cheering for you.

You can do it!

Sending you good vibes!

Go go, get ‘em get ‘em!

Big “G” Little “O” Go, Go!

Whatever it is you want to say, grandparents will be happy to hear it. So go ahead, let the grands pick great texts to send to grandparents.