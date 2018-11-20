When you envision a family Thanksgiving dinner, you probably have an idealized picture of the kids pitching in with meal prep, relaxing in front of the holiday TV specials, then digging in merrily after the turkey is done. If this is your reality, then more power to you, and count me among your envious fans. But if you know you'll need more ways to keep the little ones entertained, then it's vital to plan some kids' Thanksgiving craft activities that will keep them busy and happy at the children's table on the big day.
As you know, kids don't always see eye-to-eye on what's important or exciting, even during the holidays. I couldn't get my own kids psyched about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade until they were well into elementary school; they kept begging me to switch to the Disney Channel instead. I'd try to get them involved in the cooking, but after snapping a few green beans or taking a few stirs of apple pie filling, they'd wander off. As for the dinner itself? They took half a nibble of turkey, then dawdled until dessert. Not exactly the stuff Hallmark movies are made of.
I didn't realize then how much it helps to have a plan B for holidays when you have children. In the case of Thanksgiving, that plan should include some craft activities— not only does this take them away from the TV and tablet for a while, but crafting also engages the imagination and incorporates the fine motor skills that young children need. Try one or more of these simple DIY crafts with your own family, and you'll be making more than paper turkeys — you'll be making cherished memories, along with mementos to grace your holiday table for years to come.