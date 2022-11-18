Gobble Gobble

Get your kids involved in cooking Thanksgiving dinner with these Thanksgiving recipes.
Shutterstock

Thanksgiving Recipes Perfect For Little Helpers

Getting them to eat it is another thing entirely.

Shutterstock

Cooking Thanksgiving with kids around isn’t always a piece of (pumpkin) pie. But encouraging them to help you get dinner on the table can be really sweet, and these recipes are perfect for kids who love pouring, stirring, and measuring.

A Pretty Life in the Suburbs

Cranberry Sauce

Kids love dumping and stirring, and this homemade cranberry sauce recipe from A Pretty Life in the Suburbs has both. There is some stovetop action, but kids will love stirring the cranberries and waiting for them to burst and thicken.

