Although Thanksgiving is the day to be with family, it doesn’t always work out that you can spend the day with everyone you love. This can be hard, especially if you usually celebrate with your siblings who now have their own families or you live too far away from everyone to make the trip, making it so you may be missing your mom’s stuffing or the traditions you had with your siblings or cousins. But, being far away or just unable to get together doesn’t mean you can’t tell your family how much you love them today. You’re only one text message away — you could send them a thoughtful Thanksgiving text to demonstrate how much you wish you were together. You could reference the traditions you’ve done in the past — and say it’s not the same without them — or just ask them how their day is going. On a day like Thanksgiving, you don’t want to forget to tell the people you love how much you appreciate them.

Thanksgiving texts that are just plain sweet

Thankful for you from afar today.

I wish I was with you today. Let’s FaceTime tomorrow.

Thinking about the pumpkin pie (or whatever food is your favorite) you always make. Nobody does it better than you!

The turkey trot was a lot more painful without you by my side.

Never taking a holiday with you for granted again.

What was your favorite part of the parade this morning?

Charlie Brown said we should be grateful for everything on Thanksgiving — I’m extra grateful for you.

What Thanksgiving books are you reading your kids today? We’re heavily invested in Pete the Cat: The First Thanksgiving over here.

Thanksgiving isn’t Thanksgiving without you!

We could always do a second Thanksgiving together sometime soon... right?

Funny Thanksgiving texts to make them laugh

Miss you (and your cooking).

Attempting to make homemade cranberry sauce like yours... but I already know we’re going to be eating the canned one anyway.

Can we cheers over the phone right now?

Giving thanks for the fact that I don’t have to lose to you in touch football today.

I know we had plans soon but I might not be able to make it — I am so stuffed. LOL.

I bet you’re slaying your Thanksgiving ‘fit today.

How long do you think till you change into your sweatpants? I think I may last about 30 more minutes.

Yeah, dressing up for Thanksgiving this year was a terrible idea. I would much rather be in yoga pants. LOL.

Trying to make Thanksgiving dinner look like mom’s did... it’s not quite going how I’d hoped.

Happy Black Friday eve!

skynesher/E+/Getty Images

Food- and drink-related Thanksgiving texts