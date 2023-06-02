Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie — starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling — may not exactly be geared towards Barbie-playing kids, but the Barbie dolls from the Barbie movie? Oh, those are fair game for everyone.

I mean, you didn’t think there was going to be a whole movie about a live-action Barbie and Mattel wasn’t going to have corresponding dolls, did you? While the movie looks a bit like Barbie having an existential crisis (and also being fully aware that Ken is just there as an add-on), the new line-up of toys inspired by the movie is so fun. The Barbie and Ken dolls will all come looking less like your average, everyday Barbie and Ken and more like Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, along with all of their iconic outfits from the movie. But there are also Barbie dolls designed to look like Barbie and Ken’s friends throughout the film, including Issa Rae’s President Barbie, America Ferrera’s Gloria character, and Simu Liu’s version of Ken.

Outside of actual Barbie dolls, the Barbie Movie Collection also includes a Barbie movie version of UNO, Barbie The Movie MEGA Dreamhouse, Little People versions of Ken, Barbie, President Barbie, and Gloria, and even Barbie the movie hot wheels.

Depending on which version of Barbie or Ken you want, prices may differ, but the range of the collectible dolls goes from $25 to $50. Items like the Little People collection are $24.99, and the Hot Wheels RC Barbie Corvette is $54.99.

I mean, it’s not like Barbie has ever left a toy aisle since her inception — you can generally tell you’re on a Barbie aisle by all of the *pink* exploding off the shelves, but there’s soemthing very cute and exciting about this new line of toys. As a Barbie girl raising three more Barbie girls, I can’t wait to get my hands on these dolls (and especially the remote control car) and create our own Barbie Land in the living room.

You can find the $25 Barbie and Ken dolls available online at major retailers now, with a pre-order option for other dolls in the series, officially launching June 12. Some items are not available in stores yet.