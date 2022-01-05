Whether you fell in love with The Home Edit thanks to their ROYGBIV-themed Instagram account or their Netflix series, there’s a chance you’ve looked into buying yourself a few clear plastic organizers for some unkempt area of your house. And, if you’re like many people, you probably didn’t add to cart because geez, those little bins can be expensive.
In an effort to make IG-worthy organization more affordable, The Home Edit co-founders Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin are releasing an exclusive line of products with Walmart. Everything in their collection costs between $9.98 and $24.98, so you won’t go broke trying to get your things in order.
This launch includes four “edits,” or starter packs of organizers, designed for the pantry, laundry room, bathroom, or a multipurpose area. There’s also an ornament organizer, riser, turntable, and The Home Edit’s signature tool: stackable bins in different sizes. The products are all available online now, and some are even sold out, so don’t wait if you’re interested.
Now, take a look at what The Home Edit’s collection with Walmart has to offer. While you’re at it, go ahead and cross your fingers their collaboration expands to fill up most of an entire aisle a la The Pioneer Woman’s collab with the retailer.
