The Most Exciting Black Friday Deals On Amazon Right Now

It's officially Nov. 27, which means Black Friday 2020 is here! Whether you're shopping in-person or online, there are tons of hard-to-miss deals lining the shelves — even the virtual ones. To make shopping easier for you, I've included the most exciting Black Friday deals on Amazon right here on this list. So if you're feeling compelled to shop from the comfort of your home (after consuming delicious Thanksgiving leftovers — yum), I have you covered.

Before you start scrolling and spending, keep one thing in mind: This list is evolving, just like the sales that Amazon is offering. These deals are moving fast — so if you see something you like, go ahead and add it to your cart. And since this year's sale event falls amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, it might be useful to stock up on gear for yourself and your family — whether that's a new KitchenAid to help up your banana bread-baking game, toiletries for the house, or even board games and an entertainment system.

If you miss out on a particular sale while you're shopping, don't fret. Cyber Monday follows Black Friday, which means you'll have even more deals right at your fingertips soon enough.

78% Off adidas Edge Lux 4 Running Shoes adidas Women's Edge Lux 4 Running Shoe Amazon - $52 $85.25 See On Amazon This popular running shoe from adidas is a real investment on a normal day. But if you act fast, you can get it majorly on sale for Black Friday. Designed with great traction and built-in lace closure, this shoe is a great buy for anyone on their feet a lot, running, walking, or standing.

68% Off A Crest 3D Whitestrips Kit That Can Keep Teeth White For Years Crest 3D Whitestrips With Light Amazon - $39.98 $124.94 See On Amazon Over 3,500 Amazon reviewers have tried out these best-selling Crest Whitestrips and given them a rave, 4.5-star rating overall. This set of 10 treatments comes with a handheld light that you hold up to your teeth while you wear the treatments, to enhance your results. In fact, Crest even says the results of these whitening treatments can last up to 36 months (three years!). This teeth-whitening kit is seriously on sale for Black Friday.

52% Off A Pair Of Levi's Skinny Jeans Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans Amazon - $33.23 $69.23 See On Amazon With more than 7,500 reviews on Amazon and a 4.5-star rating overall, these popular Levi's skinny jeans are likely to sell out on Black Friday. The mid-rise jeans feature four-way stretch fabric, for a stylish look plus unmatchable comfort.

61% Off adidas Fluidflow Running Shoes adidas Women's Fluidflow Running Shoe Amazon - $58 $80 See On Amazon If you're a runner, these adidas Fluidflow running shoes will get you where you want to go — fast. The engineered knit upper stretches around your foot to give you the kind of control that only comes with a great fit, and the cushioned midsole absorbs impact whether you're hitting the pavement or the treadmill. Best of all, right now they're available at a solid discount.

20% Off A Base Coat That Strengthens Nails Butter London Horse Power Nail Rescue Base Coat Amazon - $14.40 $18 See On Amazon As the name would suggest, this is a high-powered base coat. Not only will it help your manicure last longer, this eight-free formula is also packed with ingredients like calcium, vitamin B, and biotin to strengthen nails and prevent damage.

50% Off These Sporty Leggings With More Than 6,000 Reviews adidas Originals Women's 3 Stripes Legging Amazon - $19.92 $39.84 See On Amazon With a 4.4-star rating on Amazon after more than 6,000 reviews, it's easy to see why fans love these sporty leggings. Featuring adidas' signature stripes, this pair is made from an ultra-comfy cotton-spandex blend that's great for everyday wear.

20% Off A Powerful Cordless Shark Vacuum Mop Shark VACMOP Pro Cordless Vacuum Mop With Disposable Pad Amazon - $79.99 $99.99 See On Amazon With more than 3,100 positive ratings, this cordless Shark vacuum gets high marks from Amazon shoppers for being "lifechanging" because it gives you two tools in one— a vacuum with powerful suction and a spray mop to wipe up stuck-on grime. This model is rechargeable and only weighs 5 pounds. For today only get it (and a disposable pad) at an extraordinary discount: under $100!

38% Off A 6-Pack Of Scotch Tape — Just In Time For The Holidays Scotch Gift Wrap Tape, 6 Rolls Amazon - $10.39 $16.76 See On Amazon Stock up on all the tape you'll need for holiday gift wrapping with this discounted six-pack from Scotch. The tape has a satin finish that fans report looks "almost invisible" on packages.

20% Off This Chip-Resistant Top Coat That Dries In Seconds Butter London Hardwear Shine UV Top Coat Amazon - $14.40 $18 See On Amazon This top coat locks your nail color in with a coat of serious shine that's chip- and UV-resistant. Best of all, you won't have to wait for results. This eight-free formula dries in seconds so it helps to prevent smudging, too.

33% Off This 6-Quart Instant Pot Ultra Pressure Cooker Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, 6-Quart Amazon - $99.99 $149.24 See On Amazon With thousands of devoted fans on Amazon, the Instant Pot Ultra Pressure Cooker serves as 10 appliances in one: pressure cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, egg cooker, steamer, and more. It boasts a 6-quart capacity and allows you to do everything from slow cook meat to whip up yogurt with ease.

45% Off This Lift-Away Shark Vacuum Shark Navigator Lift-Away Corded Lightweight Upright Vacuum With Detachable Pod Amazon - $119.99 $219.99 See On Amazon Whether your floors are hardwood or carpet (or both), this Shark vacuum can help you get it clean, all while its HEPA filter helps capture 99.9% of dust and allergens. With an easy-to-detach pod, it also doubles as a hand-held unit for furniture, stairs, and more. Get it for a serious bargain during Black Friday.

52% Off An AncestryDNA At-Home Kit AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test Amazon - $47 $99 See On Amazon Stay connected to family — even at a distance— with this AncestryDNA at-home kit, which has a whopping 4.6-star overall rating with more than 29,000 Amazon reviews. Simply mail in a saliva sample and in only a few weeks you'll learn the origins of your ethnicity so you can start building a family tree. For Black Friday only, get this memorable gift at an unbeatable price.

33% Off A Gel-Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper Zinus 4-Inch Swirl Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper Amazon - $51.75 $73.99 See On Amazon This 4-inch memory foam mattress topper is designed with an inch of swirled cooling gel on top that helps regulate your temperature at night, and a 3-inch layer of supportive foam beneath that will cradle you as you sleep. It's also stamped with the CertiPUR US certification for durability as well as safe production. With more than 12,000 reviews, it's earned a a 4.4-star overall rating on Amazon.

42% Off adidas Stan Smith Sneakers adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith Sneaker Amazon - $42.97 $74.09 See On Amazon With over 2,000 Amazon reviews, adidas's Stan Smith sneaker is one of their most popular sneaker styles, and it's a comfy classic. It's designed with a leather and synthetic upper and has a bold pop of color on the heel. If you act fast, you can get this essential wardrobe staple for a deep discount.

30% Off A Gillette Venus Extra Smooth Sensitive Razor Set Gillette Venus Extra Smooth Sensitive Women's Razor Handle + 4 Refills Amazon - $16.06 $22.94 See On Amazon Stock up on shaving supplies with this Gillette Venus Extra Smooth Sensitive Razor, which comes with four refill cartridges. The head of the razor pivots and each of the refills features five blades and a lubricating strip for a smooth shave.

57% Off A Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Electric Toothbrush - $29.95 $69.65 See On Amazon This rechargeable electric toothbrush from Philips Sonicare uses sonic technology to remove plaque — and with more than 32,000 reviews on Amazon, it's clear that users love it. It operates on a two-minute timer to help you brush for the recommended amount of time, plus it pulses when it senses you're applying too much pressure. The battery holds charge for up to 14 days, but it's easy to recharge when you need to.

31% An Insulated Tumbler With More Than 16,000 Reviews Simple Modern Classic Insulated Tumbler, 16 oz. Amazon - $12.34 $17.88 See On Amazon This insulated tumbler with a straw has earned a cult-following on Amazon, with a near perfect overall rating after more than 16,000 reviews. And it's no wonder why. Designed to fit most cup holders, it features a high-quality stainless steel interior as well as double-wall vacuum insulation to help keep drinks cold for hours. Grab it on sale during Black Friday while this deal lasts.

49% This 2-Pack Of Men's V-Neck Tees Amazon Essentials Men's Loose-Fit V-Neck T-Shirt (2-Pack) Amazon - $8.80 $12.60 See On Amazon A basic tee is a classic wardrobe staple that you can always count on (and throw on) no matter what the occasion. For Black Friday only, you'll get two Amazon Essentials men's v-neck t-shirts for less than the cost of one at any retail shop anywhere else. More than 3,000 shoppers have given this set positive ratings, with many noting they are the "perfect length and fit."

39% Off A Comfortable T-Shirt Dress With A Scoop Back Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress Amazon - $14.40 $20 See On Amazon This Daily Ritual T-shirt dress is comfortable, soft, and stretchy — plus it has a cute ballet back. Nearly 2,000 reviewers have collectively given it an average rating of 4.2 stars, and fans say that you can switch it up by wearing the scoop neckline in the front, too.

91% Off This Water-Resistant Invicta Diver Watch Invicta Pro Diver Quartz Watch - $51.85 $495 See On Amazon Water-resistant up to 200 meters, this Invicta diver watch features a stainless stainless steel band and unidirectional bezel for a timeless aesthetic that'll last for years to come. Plus, with more than 3,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, it's wearer-approved.

25% Off A 4-Piece Microfiber Sheet Set AmazonBasics Microfiber Sheets (4-Piece) Amazon - $14.99 $19.99 See On Amazon Upgrade your bedding on the cheap with these AmazonBasics microfiber sheets. With material that's soft and lightweight, the four-piece set comes complete with two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet with pockets to accommodate thicker mattresses. Best of all, they're made in an OEKO-TEX Standard 100 factory, so you know they're high quality.

37% Off A Portable Charger With More Than 21,000 Reviews Anker PowerCore 13000 Portable Charger Amazon - $22.39 $35.54 See On Amazon With more than 21,000 reviews and a 4.7-star overall rating, the Anker portable charger is a fan-approved way to juice up your electronics on the go. Compatible with both Apple and Android devices, it's lightweight, compact, and it can charge two devices at once.

44% Off Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Amazon - $27.96 $49.93 See On Amazon Crest Whitestrips are the gold standard when it comes to whitening your teeth at home, and at this price, you'll want to hop on this deal fast. The kit comes with 20 whitening treatments, plus two express treatments for last-minute brightening.

30% Off This Mach3 Razor That Comes With 5 Refills Gillette Mach3 Sensitive Men's Razor Handle + 5 Refills Amazon - $11.85 $16.93 See On Amazon Give yourself (or someone you love) the gift of a quality shave with this discounted Mach3 razor and blade refill set from Gillette. The razor comes with a comfy, grippy handle and each razor refill promises to deliver up to 15 shaves so you'll have this pack for a while.

57% Off A 6-Pack Of Gillette Sensitive Shave Gel Gillette Series Sensitive Shave Gel (6-Pack) Amazon - $10.25 $23.84 See On Amazon Black Friday is a great day to stock up on basics, like this sensitive shave gel from Gillette. It's lightly fragranced and formulated with aloe to help soothe irritated skin. With over 6,000 Amazon reviews and a near-perfect, 4.8-star rating, this is one of the most popular hygiene products on Amazon, and you can get a great deal on this six-pack while deals last.

42% Off A Fan-Favorite Pack Of Gillette Venus Refills Gillette Venus ComfortGlide Refills With Olay Razors (4-Pack) Amazon - $13.96 $24.07 See On Amazon With five blades in each cartridge and built-in lather, this four-pack of Gillette Venus refills offers a smooth shave without needing a separate shave cream. It features a sweet "sugarberry" scent, and reviewers have given it a 4.7-star overall rating.

72% Off A 2-Piece Samsonite Luggage Set Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Spinner Luggage (2-Pieces) Amazon - $119.99 $289.98 See On Amazon Black Friday is one of the best days to stock up on high-quality luggage like this two-piece set from Samsonite because it's offered at such an extraordinary price. Your purchase includes a 20-inch carry-on and a 24-inch upright model. Both are expandable, with a retractable handle, smooth spinner wheels, and an extra-durable hardside shell.

30% Off A 20-Pack Of Gillette Mach3 Razor Blade Refills Gillette Mach3 Sensitive Men's Razor Refills (20-Pack) Amazon - $27.99 $39.99 See On Amazon Got sensitive skin? This 20-pack of Gillette Mach3 razor blade refills won't cause irritation, thanks to a lubricating gel strip that makes the razor glide across your skin. Three sharp blades and microfins that smooth your skin before each stroke ensure a close shave. If these razor blades are exactly what you need, there's never been a better time to stock up than on Black Friday.

40% Off These Levi's Straight-Leg Jeans Levi's Women's Straight 505 Jeans Amazon - $29.70 $49.50 See On Amazon More than 7,000 Amazon reviewers have weighed in on these straight-leg jeans from Levi's, with the majority of shoppers giving them a perfect five-star rating. With a crisp leg, mid-rise, and a classic button fly, these jeans offer casual style.

52% Off This Ninja Foodi That Can Pressure Cook, Air Fry, Steam, & More Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 6.5-Quart Cooker Amazon - $119.99 $249.98 See On Amazon With the nine-in-one Ninja Foodi, you can pressure cook, steam, slow cook, sear, sauté, air crisp, bake, roast, and broil, all in one machine, and with a 4.8-star rating after more than 21,000 reviews for the line, it's definitely customer tested and approved. With a 6.5-quart capacity, it's large enough for group or batch cooking.

45% Off Crest Arctic Mint 3D Whitestrips Crest Arctic Mint 3D Whitestrips Amazon - $29.98 $54.51 See On Amazon These Crest Whitestrips come with a minty serum that'll add a burst of freshness to your teeth-whitening session. The set comes with 14 treatments and will leave you with noticeably brighter teeth.

72% Off A 3-Piece Expandable Luggage Set American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage (3-Piece) Amazon - $124.99 $446.39 See On Amazon Whenever you're ready to travel (safely) again, this American Tourister hardside luggage set has you covered. This suitcase set has earned a 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon after thousands of reviews, and it comes with three different sizes: 21-inch, 24-inch, and 28-inch. You'll be able to get to your destination seamlessly thanks to the 1.5-inch expansion, smooth telescoping handles, and 360-degree roller wheels.

44% Off A Pack Of Fan-Favorite Native Natural Deodorants Native Natural Deodorant (3 Pack) Amazon - $25.20 $45 See On Amazon This three-pack of Native natural deodorants is an Amazon favorite. The aluminum-free, vegan deodorant comes backed by more than 30,000 reviews, with fans singing its praises for being long-lasting and great smelling. And for Black Friday, you can score the set — which features three unique scents — on major discount.

30% Off These Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones Amazon - $174.95 $249.93 See On Amazon These fan-favorite Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds from Beats are certainly powerful, with up to 9 hours of listening (and more than 24 hours if you utilize the charging case). Secure-fit ear hooks keep the buds in place, even during high impact activity, and water resistance means they can stand up to sweat or rain. The earbuds have 4.6 stars on Amazon from a total of more than 26,200 reviewers, so you can be sure they're worth the cash — and this Black Friday, they're even on sale.

46% Off This Best-Selling Oral-B Pro Electric Toothbrush Oral-B Pro 3000 3D White Electric Toothbrush Amazon - $47.94 $89.94 See On Amazon This best-selling electric toothbrush is designed with three modes to clean your teeth — a daily clean mode, a sensitive teeth mode, and a gum care mode. It also has a built-in 30 second timer that lets you know when to switch to a new area of your mouth. Over 4,000 Amazon users have tried out this toothbrush and given it a glowing, 4.7-star rating overall. One fan says, "Forget all the rest, this is the best."

52% Off An Elegant Anne Klein Bracelet Watch Anne Klein Women's Bracelet Watch Amazon - $29.59 $65 See On Amazon Whether you're looking for an everyday timepiece or something a little dressier, this sophisticated Anne Klein bracelet watch fits the bill. With stylish Roman numerals and Japanese quartz movement, it's simple and classy, and with 99 feet of water resistance, it's also super functional to wear on the daily.

40% Off A Fire Stick 4K To Stream Your Favorite TV Shows Fire Stick 4k with Alexa Voice Remote Amazon - $29.99 $49.99 See On Amazon If you haven't made the full switch to a smart TV, the Fire Stick 4K is a must-have with over 385,000 ratings and an overall score of 4.5 stars. The Fire Stick makes it easy to stream all your favorite shows from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more. This isn't just your average streaming device, though — it's also an Alexa-enabled device, so you can use the remote for everything from controlling smart home devices to pulling up your favorite playlist. Get it now for 40% off

30% Off A Ring Video Doorbell That Pairs With Your Phone Ring Video Doorbell Amazon - $69.99 $99.99 See On Amazon Never wonder who's at the door again with this new video doorbell from Ring. Not only does it feature 1080p HD video, it also pairs with most smartphones and tablets as well as some Alexa-enabled devices for even more functionalities. It has an overall rating of 4.5 stars from over 30,000 shoppers, and it's currently 30% off.

33% Off This Amazon Kindle With A Touchscreen Kindle Amazon - $59.99 $89.99 See On Amazon If you don't already own a Kindle, or are looking to get another one for a friend or family member, now is the time to buy because Amazon's classic e-reader is currently 33% off. With over 25,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this designed-for-reading tablet has a built-in front light, and comes in both ad-supported and ad-free versions.

50% Off A 23andMe Genetics Test Kit 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service Amazon - $99 $199 See On Amazon If you've ever wondered about your ancestry, there has never been a better time to dive in and find out more. This popular genetics test, which boasts more than 12,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, can give you insight into how your genetics affect your health and more — plus it's 50% off.

39% Off A 57-Piece First Aid Kit That's OSHA Compliant First Aid Only First Aid Kit (57 Pieces) Amazon - $12.99 $21.41 See On Amazon It's always a good idea to be prepared in case of an emergency, and this 57-piece first aid kit has you covered. The kit is OSHA compliant and includes enough bandages, antibiotic ointment, trauma pads, and more to treat up to 10 people. It boasts more than 3,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating and is offered at 39% off.

42% Off The All-New Amazon Echo Dot Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon - $28.99 $49.99 See On Amazon The all-new Echo Dot is back with a new design, and is seriously discounted while sales last. With all the same features that made the Echo Dot a best-seller, this smart speaker has Alexa built in, can be used as a hub for your smart home devices, can play music, tell you the weather, and so much more. Get it for less than $30 if you act fast.

30% Off A Fan-Favorite Towel That Removes Makeup The Original Makeup Eraser Amazon - $14 $20 See On Amazon With just water and one swipe, this best-selling towel can easily remove waterproof mascara, eyeliner, foundation, and more, leaving your face clean. The Makeup Eraser is cruelty-free, vegan, hypoallergenic, and machine-washable so you can reuse it time and time again. Over 1,600 Amazon reviewers have tried it out and given it a glowing, 4.6-star overall rating. One reviewer raves, "This is magic."

47% Off The Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet Fire HD 10 Tablet (32 GB) Amazon - $79.99 $149.99 See On Amazon With over 92,000 Amazon reviews (not a typo!), this wildly popular tablet has won fans for a good reason: It has a large, crystal-clear widescreen display and a fast processing system that allows you to easily stream your favorite videos, play games, or browse the internet. With somewhere in the neck of 10 to 12 hours of battery life depending on your usage and 32 gigabytes of storage, this is a great purchase any day — even better when it's 47% off for Black Friday.