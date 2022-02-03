Could a workplace sitcom with a hilariously talented ensemble cast be perfect the source of inspiration for the message you write in your partner’s Valentine’s Day card? For super fans of The Office, it sure could be. But what’s the best line from the show to pick? Well, there’s actually a lot of The Office quotes about love to choose from, so it’s hard. (That’s what she said.)

The show’s romantic couplings are some of the greatest in TV history — Jim and Pam, Michael and Holly, Dwight and Angela, and of course, Phyllis and Bob Vance of Vance Refrigeration. Their stories show how true love can transcend the monotony of sitting in a squeaky chair under florescent lighting all day. But the show also focuses a lot on the love of friendship and how sometimes the people you work with every day become like your family. Not to mention, the love fans still have for The Office today. So really, there’s just a lot of love to be had when you look back on the show.

Funny Quotes About Love From The Office

“Would I rather be feared or loved? Easy, both. I want people to be afraid of how much they love me.” — Michael

“I just want to be friends, plus a little extra. Also, I love you.” — Dwight

“I know a few things about love. Horrible, terrible, awful, awful things.” — Andy

“I’m in love. I was hit by cupid’s sparrow.” — Michael

“I will raise 100 children with 100 of your lovers if it means I can be with you.” — Dwight

“It was love at first... see with my ears.” — Michael

“My heart is my map.” — Andy

“This expresses how loudly I love you!” — Dwight

“Maybe I’m crazy in love.” — Michael

“Wait, wait, wait, what do you mean you love me? We’ve only been dating for a week. Do you mean you love me like, ‘Oh, hey, there’s Holly. I love that girl.’ Or you do you mean you love me like you love me-love me?” — Holly

“No question about it, I’m ready to get hurt again.” — Michael

“We're running off into the sunset!” — Kelly

“Hate to see you leave, but love to watch you go. 'Cause of your butt.” — Michael

Sentimental Love Quotes From The Office

“I think we all deserve someone who wants to be with us.” — Phyllis

“It’s like a long book that you never want to end. And you’re fine with that because, you just never want to leave it.” — Pam

“One thing that will make you give up on everything you thought you know, every instinct, ever rational calculation. Love.” — Jim

“When you’re a kid, you assume your parents are soulmates. My kids are gonna be right about that.” — Pam

“You just gotta do everything you can to get the one woman who’s gonna make all this worth it. At the end of the day, you gotta jump.” — Jim

“ Maybe we weren't right together, but it's weird. I'd rather she be alone than with somebody. Is that love?” — Ryan

“A lot of people told me I was crazy to wait this long for a date with a girl who I worked with, but I think, even then I knew, I was waiting for my wife.” — Jim

Romantic Love Quotes From The Office

“Not enough for me? You are everything.” — Jim

“This is where I fell in love with you, and this is where I ask you to marry me.” — Michael

“Your wife becoming, me will I.” — Holly

“I’m in love with a girl. Her name is Erin Hannon and she’s right there. She’s sweet, funny and beautiful and total relationship material.” — Andy

“I was just... I’m in love with you.” — Jim

“Wow, you love me-love me. I love you-love you.” — Holly

“Plan A was marrying her a long time ago. Pretty much the day I met her.” — Jim

“I love him.” — Angela

