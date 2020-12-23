Pandemic Purchases
Thanks, coronavirus, for all the unnecessary stress of looking for an inflatable pool to keep my kids happy in the middle of a pandemic.
Thomas Young/Photodisc/Getty Images
So, stressing about finding hand sanitizer was tough enough, but when the Easter candy and puzzles started disappearing from Target's shelves, things got really scary. Here's a look back at some of the items that sold out during 2020, throwing everyone in a complete tizzy. (All I wanted was a 12-pack of Cherry Coke Zero, honestly.)