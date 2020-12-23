Pandemic Purchases

Hemant Jain / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

All The Weird Stuff That Sold Out In 2020

Thanks, coronavirus, for all the unnecessary stress of looking for an inflatable pool to keep my kids happy in the middle of a pandemic.

by Samantha Darby

Thomas Young/Photodisc/Getty Images

So, stressing about finding hand sanitizer was tough enough, but when the Easter candy and puzzles started disappearing from Target's shelves, things got really scary. Here's a look back at some of the items that sold out during 2020, throwing everyone in a complete tizzy. (All I wanted was a 12-pack of Cherry Coke Zero, honestly.)

Easter was about a month into the pandemic, and everyone ate all the Peeps. OK, they didn't eat all of them, but Peeps had to halt production due to the coronavirus, and once they started back again, they didn't have the means to do seasonal Peeps for the rest of the year.

Tap