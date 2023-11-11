I’ve been hosting Thanksgiving for five years and I officially feel good at it. I have all of the gravy boats and basters, I know how to set the table and where to put the kids, and I have all of the recipes saved for my family’s favorite dishes. That last one is a biggie — so much of prepping for Thanksgiving, whether you’re hosting or just want to show up with a dish to your great-aunt’s house, is stressing about food. But I have a secret for you: there is a very easy chocolate bourbon pecan pie recipe that not only tastes delicious, but is going to make you look like the Thanksgiving queen you are.

Maybe you’re a master baker and routinely flute your own pie crusts. Maybe your version of a homemade Thanksgiving is opening up a can of jellied cranberry sauce. No matter what: you need this recipe. I’m a pretty good baker, I think, but everyone needs an easy, un-fussy, star dessert for the table. You need something you don’t have to worry about while you’re brining your own turkey. You need something that makes you feel confident when legend has it that, one Thanksgiving, you burned a can of corn in the microwave.

You need this pie.

She’s a beaut. Courtesy of Samantha Darby

She’s got a thick center. She’s ooey and gooey, but not slimy. She has chunks of chocolate woven throughout her, and she’s not overly sweet. You can serve her with whipped cream or ice cream if you like, but she’s great on her own. And she’s especially delicious with a hot cup of coffee the morning after Thanksgiving.

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

Ingredients

9-inch unbaked pie shell

2 cups pecan halves

3 eggs, beaten

3 tablespoons melted butter

1/2 cup dark corn syrup

1 cup sugar

2 tablespoons bourbon (Maker’s Mark or Bulleit are great options here)

3 ounces semi-sweet chocolate, chopped

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit

Cover bottom of the pie crust with pecans

Whisk eggs and butter together, then add corn syrup, sugar, bourbon, and chocolate

Stir everything well and pour into pie shell directly over the pecans

Place the pie dish on a heavy baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes

Lower temperature to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and bake for an additional 25 minutes until pie is set

Cool on wire rack

I literally make two of these every year because of how much my family loves them. Some other pros to this pie? You can make her up to two days in advance and she’ll still be plenty fresh. (Let her cool fully from the oven before storing.) If you want to get fancy and make your own pie crust, I guess you can, but remember, what’s great about this Thanksgiving pie is that she’s uncomplicated. Don’t get all stressy about her — just enjoy making a super easy, timeless, traditional Thanksgiving dessert with a slight twist.

And don’t worry — the bourbon isn’t going to affect anyone. And if you want to leave it out, totally fine. Throw in a splash of vanilla instead.