Mom On TikTok Says She Gave Birth To Toddler-Sized Baby

I remember giving birth to my first son, a nine pounder. I thought he was enormous. Everyone I met or spoke to commented on how big he was, “a real bruiser” I think was a phrase that might have been bandied about pretty frequently. He had nothing, nothing on this kid. A TikTok mom’s claim to have birthed a “toddler-sized” baby is going viral, and her story will have you looking at your own four to six month old baby, wondering what it would be like to birth a child that size.

TikTok user @tawnee117 recently took to the social media platform to ask followers, “I wanna see who had the biggest baby. Whoever sees this video, tell me the weight of your biggest baby."

Good news for TikTok user @shans1588; this was her time to shine. “We want to play the biggest baby? I got you,” she said in a video shared on Mar. 31, “At 38 weeks and one day, I had my second son via C section by two doctors. Because he came in at a whopping 14 lbs .6 oz.”

She then shared a photo of her baby boy from the delivery room... he is gorgeous. And no shade but truly, he looks like he is around six months old. Or as this TikTok mom put it, “Yes, I gave birth to a toddler.”

A mom gave birth to a 14 pound baby.

The proud mom went on to explain that her son had to spend the first 11 days of his life in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), where he was obviously the biggest baby by far. In fact, there were no diapers or clothes to fit him in the NICU so nurses had to “go up to pediatrics to get size three diapers, and he came home in clothing six to nine months,” according to this baby’s hero mom. Baby Center’s guide has a 14 pound baby around the 4-6 month mark, so that makes perfect sense. Especially since the average weight of a newborn baby is about half this little guy’s size, around 7.5 pounds.

Social media users couldn’t help commenting on the viral video, which has been viewed more than 8.5 million times, with many noting this baby might as well be an adult, “He already got a credit score,” one joked while another wrote, “That baby drove himself home from the hospital.”

This mom better get all of the flowers and chocolate and hugs and wine this Mother’s Day. All of it.