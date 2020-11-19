Black Friday is going to look a little different this year. Many will skip the in-store shopping for some virtual retail therapy or hold out for Cyber Monday. And that's all well and good. But for those of us who just want to squeeze a quick socially distanced trip to one of their favorite discount retailers in all the land, here's some good news: TJ Maxx will be open on Black Friday 2020.

That's the word from TJ HQ. TJ Maxx is giving its associates Thanksgiving day off, so they can rest and enjoy the festivities with their families, as they have in years past. "We consider ourselves an Associate-friendly company and we are pleased to give Associates the time to enjoy Thanksgiving with family and friends," says Erica Lee, a media rep with the company. But come Friday, it's back to work. Kristen Baydar, another media representative for HomeGoods, Marshalls, and the TJ Maxx family, says that "on Black Friday, most of our Marshalls, T.J.Maxx, HomeGoods, Sierra, and Homesense stores are open from 8 a.m.– 9 p.m." But as always, it's best to call the location you plan on visiting in advance, just in case.

You know what that means? Get those credit cards ready, folks. Baydar promises customers will find a ton of options for gifts and to spruce up your home. "We source from around the world, offering quality gifts and décor, all at the everyday great values our brands are known for," she says.

But you probably already knew that. Us Teej shoppers are well versed in the bounty of this bargain basement boutique.