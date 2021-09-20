OK, so we can all agree that toddler Halloween costumes are the absolute cutest Halloween costumes, right? Sure, infant and baby costumes are adorable simply because they’re made for the tiniest humans, but the thing with babies on Halloween is that they’re mostly sleeping or lying down, meaning their costume isn’t always on full display. Toddlers, though, are tottering around, running after the older kids, and just generally looking like the absolute cutest witch/Disney character/ghost/pumpkin that there ever was.

The only problem with selecting a toddler Halloween costume is narrowing your options down to just one (or maybe two, depending on how many activities you have going on). There are so many different costumes out there, from classic holiday choices like ghosts and skeletons to new favorites like costumes based off the latest TV character sensation. If you need a little help finding the perfect Halloween costume for your little one, we’ve found a bunch of great ones to look through. Yes, it will still be hard picking just one, but at least the list is a little smaller! There’s something for everyone, whether you want your tot to be just a little bit creepy (but still cute) or glittery and sparkly (and, of course, still cute). Check out these toddler Halloween costumes and get ready to make the big decision.

1 A Sparkly Witch Meri Meri Witch Costume Maisonette $75 See On Maisonette Yes, a witch is kind of a cliche Halloween costume idea, but honestly, that doesn’t make it any less adorable. Just because it’s popular doesn’t mean you can’t do it! That said, because it is such a popular costume choice, you might want to opt for something a bit more unique. That’s where this beautiful Meri Meri costume comes in. It’s a little bit pricier than some other options, but the velvet and tulle black and silver dress is very different and manages to look both elegant and perfectly spooky. The moons and stars on the dress give it a witchy vibe, and the wand is the best accessory that your little one will love waving around all night. This dress is so cute that you’ll want them to wear it after Halloween too!

2 Woody Disney Toy Story Woody Costume Target $39.99 See on Target This Woody costume from the Disney classic Toy Story is the perfect costume option for any little one who is obsessed with the movie and the character, and it’s a genuine Disney costume, so it really looks exactly like Woody. It’s a four-piece set that comes with almost everything you need: the checkered button-up shirt, jeans with a comfy elastic waistband, a waistcoat complete with a ‘Sheriff’ badge, and a patterned neck scarf with self-adhesive tab fastening so it stays on no matter how much they run around. All you need to add is Woody’s hat and a pair of little cowboy boots (or even just brown shoes or boots will get the job done).

3 A Wild Thing Where The Wild Things Are Max Costume Pottery Barn Kids $79 See on Pottery Barn Kids Any adult or child who is a fan of Where the Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak (one of the best kid’s books ever written, honestly) will fall in love with this Max costume. Made of coral fleece, it’s super cozy and soft, and it’s ideal for those chilly fall days when your kids might otherwise need a coat over their costume (just don’t buy this if temperatures generally stay high in your area on Halloween). It comes with the bodysuit and the crown headpiece, and you really don’t need anything else. Velcro closures make it easy to put this on and take it off, even with a wiggling toddler, and they’ll definitely be comfortable enough.

4 A Pirate Child Light-Up Sparkle Pirate Costume Party City $26.24 $34.99 See on Party City You really can’t go wrong with a good pirate costume, and this one is great for slightly older toddlers (it comes in sizes 3T to 4T, and then goes up to kids sizes from there). While it doesn’t come with accessories like the boots, sword, or tights, it does have everything else they’ll need: a blue velour coat, a white ruffled pirate shirt, and a black and burgundy striped skirt. It also comes with the tricorn hat with an attached scarf and silver trim. And, to make it even better, it lights up! This is such a fun costume, and you can easily add on the other accessories as needed.

5 A Glowing Ghost Toddler Light Up Mummy Costume Pottery Barn Kids $99 See on Pottery Barn Kids Another fun light-up costume option is this mummy one from Pottery Barn Kids. It’s so well-made and it’s another more unique option for a pretty popular costume. Soft white LED lights are dotted throughout the top and skirt (they’re operated by two battery packs) so that the costume lights up, which little ones will absolutely delight in — and it makes them visible if they’re trick-or-treating at night. The tutu skirt has a comfy elastic waist, and it’s made of quality materials that should last to make this a hand-me-down. You really only need to add tights or pants and a pair of neutral shoes.

6 A Sesame Street Favorite Abby Cadabby Costume Halloween Express $43.99 $52.79 See on Halloween Express If your toddler is obsessed with Sesame Street, then picking a costume based on one of the characters from the show is a great idea. There are so many to choose from, but personally, I love this fairy Abby Cadabby costume. It’s different than classic favorites like Elmo and Cookie Monster, but it’s still very recognizable. This costume set comes with the dress, detachable padded wings, a matching headband that looks like Abby Cadabby’s hair, and a wand with ribbon wrapped around it. All you really need to add is tights and a pair of shoes. It’s magical and fun.

7 A Ladybug Little Ladybug Halloween Costume Carter's $24 See on Carter's There’s something just really adorable about dressing your little one as a bug, especially a ladybug. What’s especially ideal about this Carter’s costume is that it’s very versatile. Together, the striped leggings and ladybug hoodie make what is obviously a ladybug costume, but they can also be worn separately even when it’s not Halloween. The hoodie is so cute, and I love the metallic wings. This is a comfortable and easy costume, and it’s really great for chilly temperatures because the hoodie makes it nice and cozy. You can add on a ladybug headband if you want, but otherwise, you’re all set with these two pieces.

8 An Astronaut Aeromax Jr. Astronaut Suit Maisonette $45.95 See on Maisonette OK, how adorable and fun is this very realistic-looking astronaut costume? It’s the best costume for a little one who loves space or has big dreams of being an astronaut one day, but it’s also a great choice if you’re looking to keep them covered up. The white suit comes with official NASA patches, like the special commander patch, and an official embroidered NASA cap, which your toddler will definitely want to wear past Halloween. You can also do a bunch of fun costume add-ons, like the Aeromax Astronaut Boots, Aeromax Astronaut Gloves, and Aeromax Astronaut Helmet depending on how much you want to spend overall.

9 A Butterfly Hyde & EEK! Toddler Butterfly Halloween Costume Target $15 See on Target For those who aren’t looking to spend a lot of money on a Halloween costume that will likely only be worn once, maybe twice, Target has some great options. Case in point: this $15 butterfly costume. It comes with a black dress that features a skirt with a mesh overlay, a set of wings, and a butterfly headband. This is really all you need for this adorable butterfly costume — you can also add tights and shoes, both of which you may already have. Put some makeup on them to complete the look, but don’t feel like you have to do that either! This is a cute, highly rated option for a great price point.

10 A Doctor Toddler Doctor Costume Pottery Barn Kids $59 See on Pottery Barn Kids Want to really ensure that your toddler wears a mask throughout all of the Halloween festivities? Dress them up in this doctor costume! It’s both cute and simple at the same time, and every little detail makes it look surprisingly realistic. The set comes with a pair of scrub tops and pants, a surgeon’s cap, a mask, and a white lab coat. You can buy them a little doctor kit that they can carry around if you want, or you can just leave the costume like this. It’s comfortable and I love that it’s not too extravagant, and really looks like a mini doctor.

11 A Skeleton Glow-in-The-Dark X-Ray Skeleton Costume Party City $29.99 See on Party City Another option that is fun, comfortable, and pretty simple is this skeleton costume. The jumpsuit is so easy to get on and you don’t have to worry about anything falling off or coming apart. It also comes with a mask to really complete the look, so not only is this a good way to keep your little one warm if it’s cold out, but it’s also another good way to get them to wear a face covering when they otherwise might not want to. As a big plus, this costume glows in the dark, so they’ll be visible while trick-or-treating at night and they’ll just love that they’re glowing.

12 A Pumpkin Plush Pumpkin Costume Halloween Express $33.99 $40.79 See on Halloween Express Dressing your toddler as a pumpkin is a total classic. It doesn’t matter if it’s been done a million times before, it never stops being adorable. This plush costume is comfortable and easy to wear. This set just comes with the bodysuit and the hood, but that’s really all you need. You can add green tights and a green shirt underneath, but I did this with my daughter with black tights and a black shirt and it looked just as good. This is a great one to use for the cutest Halloween photos, and your little one will definitely be comfortable no matter what the activities are.

13 A Dinosaur Dinosaur Jumpsuit Etsy $78.56 See on Etsy There are lots of dinosaur costumes out there to choose from, but what makes this one stand out is that it looks homemade. That’s because it’s a handmade costume, which always feels a little extra special. Comfortable and cozy, this jumpsuit keeps your little one covered up and warm, and it’s also easy to get on and off. It comes in a few different color options that you get to pick. The zip-up is particularly great if your toddler hasn’t been potty trained yet as well. Reviewers of this one rave about the high quality and how cute it looks in person.

14 A Viking Hyde & Eeek! Baby Viking Halloween Costume Target $25 See on Target OK, personally, I am literally shrieking over how cute this tiny Viking costume is. It’s the perfect option for the most wild toddlers and it’s definitely going to be a big hit. The set comes with a tunic, a pair of pants, the cape, and a classic Viking hat. Everything is trimmed in gold that makes it look more realistic, and all you really need to buy is a pair of boots. You don’t even need the ones that match this perfectly, you can just have them wear a pair of brown or black boots and they’ll work just fine.

15 Harley Quinn Harley Kids Costume Etsy $62.96 See on Etsy Superhero fans will adore this tiny Harley Quinn costume. It is surprisingly realistic, and it’s just so much fun. There are a lot of options when it comes to ordering this costume from the Etsy site. You can opt to just order accessories, or you can buy the whole set, which includes the red and blue shorts, the top that says “Daddy’s lil monster,” and the two matching hair clips. Put your little one’s hair in pigtails, throw on some tights and a pair of black boots, and add some makeup, and you’ve got an Instagram-worthy costume in a manner of minutes.

16 Harry Potter Harry Potter Gryffindor Costume Pottery Barn Kids $69 See on Pottery Barn Kids Sure, your toddler might be too young to really love and appreciate Harry Potter, but you can definitely project your own feelings onto them for the sake of this Halloween costume. The three-piece set comes with the cloak, the scarf, and a clip-on tie, and it is very realistic looking. It’s also an easy costume for a toddler to wear: you can put it over clothes they already own, so they can take it off if they start to get fussy. Add the requisite scar on the forehead and a wand, and maybe even a pair of glasses if you think they’ll wear them.

17 ‘80s Workout Queen Totally 80s Toddler Workout Costume Amazon $44.99 See on Amazon This ‘80s-inspired Halloween costume is absolutely adorable and it’s so bright and colorful. The three-piece set comes with a turquoise workout leotard (remember when everyone wore these to the gym?), bright pink Spandex tights, and yellow leg warmers. All you really need to do is put on a pair of sneakers and add a matching scrunchie for an authentic look. Everyone will adore this costume — it’s unique and stands out, it’s comfortable, and it’s not creepy at all, so it’s great for little ones who scare easily. They’ll be able to run around as much as they want in this one.

18 An Octopus Meri Meri Octopus Costume Maisonette $70 See on Maisonette Speaking of unique costumes, this octopus costume is one that really, really stands out. The shape is kind of like a cape, so it will be worn over other clothes. For this one it would probably work against black leggings and a black shirt, or you could opt for white, blue, or green for a similar effect. It’s made of a shiny lamé fabric that will make it shimmer and look really fluid, like how you would want an octopus to look. It’s easy to take on and off, and I love the high-quality feel to this one. If you want your toddler to be different than everyone else, this is the way to go.

19 Audrey Hepburn Audrey Hepburn Costume Etsy $67.90 See on Etsy This costume, meant to look like Audrey Hepburn’s iconic character in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, is honestly too cute for words. Keep in mind that this set only comes with the black tutu dress, which is really only part of the costume. In order for it to look authentic, you’ll have to add accessories like a pearl necklace, black sunglasses, and a tiny tiara, and make sure you put your little one’s hair in a bun. It’s chic, elegant, adorable, and is sure to make everyone gasp. And then you can reuse this black tutu dress even after Halloween, which is a plus.

20 A UPS Driver UPS Guy Toddler Costume Target $26.89 See on Target I don’t know what it is about this costume that’s meant to look like a UPS driver, but there’s just something really cute about it. Maybe it’s because it’s a costume based off something so normal and mundane, and a tiny human just makes it look adorable and fun. Or maybe it’s because it’s something you wouldn’t really expect them to wear. Either way, it’s such a great option, especially if one of their parents is a UPS driver. The costume comes with the shirt, pants, and cap, and you should definitely give them a small package to walk around with to complete the look.

All of these toddler Halloween costumes are winners in our book, so it honestly doesn’t matter which one you pick! Now get out there and have your toddler collect some candy for you!