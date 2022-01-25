A 2-Year-Old Bought Nearly $2,000 Worth Of Walmart Furniture On His Mom's Phone

We’ve all done exactly what New Jersey mom Madhu Kumar did when online shopping; put some things in our cart and just leave them to sit there while we consider. It’s just another step along the decision-making process when buying something online, the final step being to place the order. Which Madhu’s toddler son did when he enjoyed a little online shopping spree at Walmart on her phone. All of the sudden Madhu and her husband Pramod were getting packages in the mail and had no idea where they were coming from... but now they know. Their 2-year-old knows how to shop.

Madhu told CNN that she had put about a dozen chairs in her Walmart cart, thinking she would go back and choose the few she wanted after the fact. After she let her 22-month-old son Ayaansh play with her phone, it seemed he accidentally made the decision for her. And his decision was to pick all of them.

Little Ayaansh accidentally ordered $1,786.99 worth of furniture with his mom’s phone, completely unbeknownst to his parents. When packages started to arrive, they were justifiably shocked.

Ayaansh ordered a lot of furniture for his parents.

Dad Pramod told NBC New York that they couldn’t believe their son actually managed to order so many packages. “It is really hard to believe that he has done this, but that’s what happened,” he said, with Madhu noting there was some confusion in the household over who ordered them at first. She asked her husband and her older children, not thinking her toddler could have done it. When she did realize, she didn’t get upset. “He’s so little, he’s so cute, we were laughing that he ordered all this stuff,” she said.

Now the family finds themselves with so many packages they don’t have room for them. They told CNN that they plan to return most of the items Ayaansh skillfully ordered to their local Walmart, although they might keep a few for souvenirs. They’ve also decided to put some security measures on their phones, just in case Ayaansh feels like doing a bit more online shopping. “Moving forward, we will put tough passcodes or face recognition so when he picks up the phone he finds it in locked condition,” Pramod told NBC New York.

Ayaansh should get to pick out which chairs they keep, in my opinion. He did go through all that trouble after all.