Maybe you had a bunch of end-of-summer CSA boxes or your garden took off with all the hot weather the last couple of months, but either way, you’ve found yourself with a whole bunch of tomatoes you need to get rid of. Luckily, there is no shortage of tomato recipes out there, and this versatile little vegetable (or fruit if you’re going to get technical) can cover everything from appetizers to weeknight meals for those busy nights.

Tomatoes are, obviously, available all year long, but something really changes about them once August is over. They aren’t quite as robust of a flavor, and honestly even the texture is a little subpar. That’s why you want to use up as many of your summer tomatoes as possible. You can stew them and can them, use them to make salsa and pasta sauces, or just chop them up and enjoy them alongside your favorite dish. (Never underestimate a small plate of tomato slices as a legit side.)

But if you need some inspiration, these tomato recipes are a great way to use up your leftover summer produce. A few of them use other summer veggies and some make tomatoes the star of the show, but there are plenty of options either way.

1 Roasted Tomato Soup Steamy Kitchen/Yummly Why not take your leftover produce and turn them into the perfect taste of fall? This easy roasted tomato soup recipe featured on Yummly is packed full of flavors, and is stick-to-your-ribs good.

2 Chicken Pesto Bowls Damn Delicious Got a bunch of cherry tomatoes to use up? Make this chicken pesto bowl recipe from Damn Delicious. This one could not be simpler to pull together, and it’s so good. This is on an almost weekly rotation with our family, and it works really well for lunches, too.

3 Roasted Tomato Tart Savory Simple/Yummly Tarts are great because they’re so versatile, but this roasted tomato tart featured on Yummly might be my favorite. It’s basically a one-handed pie, and is a great dish to say goodbye to summer.

4 Roasted Eggplant Tomato Stacks Healthy Midwestern Girl/Yummly If your garden has any eggplant, make this the next meal on your list. A roasted eggplant tomato stack is the perfect combination of meaty and juicy, and it looks so pretty for a get-together or dinner party.

5 Garlic Shrimp With Tomatoes & Parmesan Orzo Pinch of Yum Another great use for those cherry tomatoes is this delicious bowl. Garlic shrimp with tomatoes and parmesan orzo? Sign me up. It’s hearty, it’s packed with flavor, and it’s super easy to make.

6 BLT Chopped Salad Averie Cooks A BLT is obviously a wise choice if you have a bunch of leftover tomatoes, but try making something new and different — the BLT chopped salad from Averie Cooks. Show up to a party or an end-of-summer cookout with this dish and you will be a national hero.

7 Tomato Zucchini Mushroom Casserole 12Tomatoes/Yummly I’m obsessed with this unique casserole. Featured on Yummly, this tomato, zucchini, mushroom casserole is basically a hug in a baking dish. Full of cheese, herbs, and tons of your favorite summer veggies, you’ll want to make a few extras and freeze them for the fall.

8 Tomato Basil Chicken The Cookin' Chicks/Yummly I am always looking for easy weeknight dinners, and this tomato basil chicken dish is perfect. With only eight ingredients, it comes together in seconds, and uses up to two cups of chopped tomatoes so you can give that leftover produce a nice farewell.

9 Tomato, Peach, & Burrata Salad Half-Baked Harvest Summer produce doesn’t stop with tomatoes — peaches have been in high demand all summer long, and now you can take those leftovers and make up this tomato, peach, and burrata salad. This is so great for a party or an at-home date night where you can dip into it and really enjoy.

10 Italian Tomato Salad Love and Good Stuff/Yummly For a side dish or a party dish, whip up this Italian tomato salad. It’s just tomato slices marinated in plenty of herbs and oil, but the flavor is beyond good, and it’s a great way to use up a whole bunch of leftover tomatoes at one time.

11 Stewed Okra & Tomatoes A Spicy Perspective Okra is another summer veggie that maybe took over your garden or your CSA boxes, so combine it with your tomatoes to make this amazing stewed okra and tomatoes dish from A Spicy Perspective. Fried chicken to go alongside this? Perfection.

12 Tangy Tomato Chicken Indian Ambrosia/Yummly This tangy tomato chicken recipe is a must-try if you have a bunch of tomatoes — it uses eight of them alone. There are also a bunch of peppercorns and green chilis, so this is a super flavorful dish.

13 Summer Vegetable Galette A Classic Twist Like a tart, galettes are versatile, and this summer vegetable galette uses up a ton of your leftover summer produce. Squash, zucchini, corn, and tomatoes all wrapped up in a perfect crispy crust? Yes please.

14 Homemade Salsa My Forking Life Salsa is obviously a must to make if you have some leftover tomatoes, and this homemade salsa recipe comes together in a blender like a champ. Can a bunch to save for the fall and winter so you can enjoy all of that summer produce.

15 Butter Chicken Munaty Cooking/Yummly Butter chicken is a staple of Indian cuisine, and this one is a showstopper. It does have 17 ingredients, but most of those are spices, so you get to enjoy a great, savory dish for the whole family.

16 Classic Chinese Tomato Egg Stir Fry i am a food blog Stir fried eggs and tomatoes are a classic Chinese comfort food, and this recipe whips it up beautifully. It takes only 15 minutes to make, and it’s a nice, hearty dish for any time of day.

17 Tuna & Avocado Stuffed Tomatoes Mom on Timeout If you have a bunch of tomatoes and you want a nice, light, flavorful lunch, try whipping up these tuna and avocado stuffed tomatoes. Packed full of protein, these are also great to make for a crowd or for a weeknight no-need-to-turn-the-oven-on dish before winter really gets here.

18 Cheesy Sausage & Tomato Pasta Skillet The Comfort of Cooking Another great recipe to use up your cherry tomatoes, this cheesy sausage and tomato pasta skillet is another super easy and delicious dinner for those busy nights. I love cherry tomatoes and pasta, and it’s the perfect way to unload all of that produce.

19 Creamy Basil Polenta With Roasted Tomatoes Two Peas and Their Pod Give me all the polenta please. And then lets top it with blistered tomatoes straight from the oven. Two Peas and Their Pod has this incredible recipe for creamy basil polenta with roasted tomatoes, and it is fall-to-your-knees good. So many flavorful textures all mixed together, I could eat it every single day.

20 Tomato Chutney NDTV Food/Yummly A big jar of tomato chutney to save through the fall? The best idea. Use up your tomatoes to make this easy tomato chutney and then top all of your favorite dishes and meats with it.

21 Roasted Tomato & Artichoke Grilled Cheese The Merry Thought Tomatoes and artichokes go together so well, but try mashing them together between perfectly toasted bread and cheese for this impressive roasted tomato and artichoke grilled cheese. I could eat this daily, honestly.

There are so many ways to kiss those tomatoes goodbye, so enjoy it. These tomato recipes will help you properly say farewell to summer and get ready for all the good fall eats to come.