The only good thing about your kid growing so fast is that you have a valid reason to shop near-constantly for adorable additions to their wardrobe. If character-covered shoes are at the top of your shopping list, the new TOMS x Peppa Pig collection is the perfect way to give your kiddo’s closet a spring refresh. Created in partnership with Hasbro, these Peppa Pig kicks are as sunny and bright as Peppa herself.

The limited edition Peppa Pig TOMS collection boasts three new styles for kids inspired by the cartoon character. The designs includes playful details like daisies and rainbows alongside sweet depictions of Peppa Pig. Available in Tiny and Youth sizes ranging from $34.95 to $39.95, each purchase of the sneakers in this collection (and across the TOMS brand) gives back one-third of profits to partnerships with community organizations doing good across the globe.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

For the littlest fans, the TOMS x Peppa Pig Tiny Cordones is a rainbow-clad sneaker with bright red accents in toddler sizes 4 to 11. (The TOMS brand refers to this size group as “Tiny,” and seriously how cute is that?) These lace-free canvas shoes have a hook and loop side closure and handy tab on the back so they’re super easy to put on and take off of little feet. Peppa on this style is playing with a hula hoop, wearing a yellow dress, and surrounded by squiggles, hearts, and rainbows.

Also for toddlers, the TOMS x Peppa Pig Tiny Alpargata shoe offers another version of the British piglet and her friends on a chambray blue background, dotted with daisies, and light pink rubber soles. This espadrille style also has a hook and loop closure on the side, only this one is embellished with a bright white and yellow daisy. Built-in elastic offers plenty of stretch, so while they look adorable with a spring dress, they’re built for all of the running and jumping your toddler is bound to do in them.

The classic TOMS slip-on style bearing the chambray and daisy Peppa print is also available in Youth sizes 12 to 6. Similar to the toddler styles, these canvas shoes have a large, pink pull tab on the back so that kids can easily put them on and take them off themselves. A neutral-colored rubber base gives the Youth version of the Alpargata espadrilles a bit more of a mature look, but the fun print still keeps the same lively Peppa spirit alive for the larger sizes. Squishy, cushioned insoles make these shoes so comfy that your kiddo will want to wear them over and over again.

To snag these sweet shoes before the limited edition collection sells out, head to the TOMS website or keep your eyes peeled at specialty retailers that carry the brand. The only question left to ask is, can TOMS please make them in adult sizes? (Asking for myself.)