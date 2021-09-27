Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Rex, Mr. Potato Head, and the entire Toy Story gang have given us all a good deal of memories with our families. While your kids may already play dress-up with their favorite Toy Story costume around the house, Halloween is special. And it’s cool to show off something new in their neighborhood streets.

But, there are probably more costume varieties than you think. Especially because the story and characters evolved over the years. One example is Bo Peep. She began as a mysterious sweetheart with a southern accent, a princess-style dress, ruffled underpants, all topped with a dainty bonnet. By the fourth movie, she was the romping leader of stray toys, with pants, a cape, and scars to mark her rogue adventures.

Somehow the genius writers found a way for the Toy Story series to be just as relevant and heart-wrenching as it was when it first came out in 1995. So it’s OK to admit that you still love it just as much as your kids. Why not go ahead and get a costume for yourself and make it a family gig?

But Halloween is quickly approaching — you don’t want to drag your feet on finding the character your kids best identify with. Whether you have an infant, toddler, or big kid, one of these costumes is made with them in mind.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Kid-Sized Bo Peep Kids' Bo Peep Deluxe Costume Party City $36.99 see on party city OK, I love seeing the costumes of Bo after she went rogue! She started as the sweetest doll with a southern drawl, giving Woody the giggles as she’d walk away with her sheep. This adorable Party City costume can represent sweet Bo and the rough-and-tumble scrappy toy she became, who did what she had to do to survive. The skirt can be removed and worn as a cape. It even includes the armband that held her broken arm together. Your little girl will feel cute and strong at the same time. Sizes start at 2T and go up to a kids’ XL.

2 Baby Woody Baby Woody Deluxe Costume Target $24.99 see on target This baby Woody costume is the cutest thing ever! And it’s an easy slip-on one piece topped off with a Woody-style cowboy hat. The vest, belt, and boots are made into the suit and will have your baby boy steppin’ out in yee-haw style. But even more so, it will make for the cutest pictures to look back on. Sizes for this piece range from 0 to 24 months, and your little cowboy will look perfect in it. Since the Toy Story series is timeless, once your little one sees this he may love showing off as Woody more than you expect!

3 Baby Alien Baby Alien Costume - Toy Story 4 Party City $22.49 see on party city We can’t forget about the tiny green aliens from Toy Story who spoke like a creepy chorus. Your kids can dress up as one of them with this Party City baby alien costume. It comes in a step-in jumpsuit and velcro headpiece, and you can choose between sizes 6 months to 12 months and 12 months to 18 months depending on your baby's age. You will definitely get more of a kick out of this if you get your baby to point and say the claw. Take plenty of pictures and even a few video clips to document all this overwhelming cuteness! You won’t regret it at all.

4 Girly Buzz Disney Toy Story Girls Buzz Lightyear Tutu Costume Amazon $35.38 see on amazon I hope you’re feeling the girl power when you look at this costume. Adding a tutu seriously takes this Disney Toy Story Girl’s Buzz Lightyear Tutu costume to infinity and beyond! Sizes start at 3T up to a medium. And all the pieces that make up this fun ensemble are the dress, detachable wings, headband, and two wrist cuffs. And there’s some added fun with the glitter covering the screen print and cuffs. One review says, “She was so excited for her costume she got for her birthday. She wanted to put it on immediately!” This outfit will be special to your little girl way beyond trick-or-treating.

5 Kid Forky Child Forky Costume Party City $29.99 see on party city The star of the fourth Toy Story movie is undeniably Forky. So many kids went on to make their own at home and added it to their toys. This fun ensemble includes a jumpsuit, red arm wrap, mask, gloves and shoe covers. The Toy Story 4 Child Forky Costume is designed for warmth and comfort and has a mesh panel on the mask allowing your child to see while they’re dressed up as this quirky character. Previous customers ranked the costumes as fitting just right, and sizes run from 3T to medium. If your kiddo loves Forky this would be an awesome surprise costume for them.

6 Traditional Buzz Child Buzz Lightyear Costume Party City $29.99 see on party city It was hard not to love Buzz’s innocence and dedication to who he thought he was. If your kid clings to this character, then you should look into getting this traditional Child Buzz Lightyear costume from Party City. “Great fit for a 5T and decent quality,” read one review. Size options include 3T to medium. The jumpsuit is quilted for a comfortable fit with flare legs and a purple velcro headpiece completes this costume. This product is so close to having a five-star rating that it’s worth the buy to watch your little one morph into one of his favorite characters.

7 Baby Dinosaur Toy Story Infant Rex Costume Halloween Costumes $29.99 see on halloween costumes From the front to the back to the teeth and the tail, this Toy Story Infant Rex costume by Halloween Costumes on your baby will be the most adorable dinosaur you’ve ever seen. The sleeves cover their hands like mittens, the teeth are felt, and the tail is so soft. Sizes are 6 months/12 months or 12 months/18 months, and there’s even the option to add tiny dinosaur hands and feet to top off this green bit of goodness. If you teach your baby to roar like the clumsy loving toy, everybody will remember the chubby-cheeked baby dressed as Rex this Halloween.

8 Big Hamm Costume Toy Story Adult Hamm Inflatable Costume Halloween Costumes $69.99 see on halloween Costumes At least one parent has to dress up, right? When you take to the streets with your kids you will be the coolest parent on the block in this Toy Story Adult Hamm Inflatable Costume. The jumpsuit is made of 100% polyester and comes with a battery operated built-in fan, but batteries are not included. You can also wear it comfortably over your clothes. Bouncing around the party or the neighborhood as Hamm will be one of the best moments for your family this year. And unlike a child, you won’t grow out of this costume, so you can wear it again and again!

9 Baby Buzz Buzz Lightyear Costume For Baby Shop Disney $34.99 see on shop disney OMG. With this Buzz Lightyear costume for baby, you will have to shoo away all the hands trying to get at your Baby Buzz. It’s so stinkin’ adorable and comes in four parts: the jumpsuit, gloves, headpiece, and the best part is the wings! And the material is really soft. The available sizes are 6 to 12 months, 12 to 18 months, and 18 to 24 months, and there’s also extra padding in the knees, waist, and leg cuffs for your crawling baby. It has five stars, is highly recommended, and has been marked down to $24.99 from $34.99. Shipping for this item arrives within five to seven days so get your order in soon.

10 2-in-1 Potato Head Costume Child Mr. Potato Head Costume Halloween Costumes $29.99 see on halloween costumes Mr. Potato Head is a part of the original Toy Story crew, and this costume fully represents his character’s features. But his saucy attitude became complete when Mrs. Potato Head showed up in a gift box for Andy’s birthday party. This Child Mrs./Mr. Potato Head costume gives your child the option to be either one of the characters. Just unfasten the loops and change them over to display a different face. Being unisex is a great feature of this product, and it is perfect for kids ages 7 and older. Get it now while the price is discounted by $10.

11 Buzz Spaceship Buzz Lightyear Spaceship Adaptive Wheelchair Cover Amazon $53.96 see on amazon I love everything about this! If your child uses a wheelchair, they get to dress up as a hero in a hot rocket for Halloween with this Buzz Lightyear Spaceship Adaptive Wheelchair Cover. The felt panel and support bars make this an ideal product that can suit any child. It’s listed as one size and there is no recommended age. Your child will amaze onlookers with the vibrant space ranger colors and the bright fire gives the visual of the ship taking off at lightning speed. If you pair this with the Buzz Lightyear costume, you’ll have the perfect Halloween combination.

12 Child Jessie Child Jessie Costume Party City $29.99 see on party city Jessie may have come later in the Toy Story movie lineup, but she quickly became a staple of the crew. With her boisterous southern flare and authentic cowgirl threads, she’s a standout character among the toys. Head to ankles, your girl can look just like her with this child Jessie costume from Party City. It comes with a jumpsuit, belt, hat and the available sizes are 3T to 4T, small and medium. The price has dropped a bit from $29.99 to $24.99. One review said, “Surprisingly great quality for an inexpensive kids Halloween costume. My daughter loved it and looked absolutely perfect.” Your little girl will love this, too!

13 Kids Sergeant Costume Green Army Kids Costume Wholesale Halloween Costumes $22.99 see on wholesale halloween costumes I can’t look at this without imagining the trail of military figurines doing the army crawl in the family hallway to report back to Woody and the group. This Green Army Boy costume for kids is an epic choice for your kiddo who loves the Toy Story G.I. Joes! They will be completely covered from head to toe in the army green soldier uniform, including their face. And this makes the costume all the more authentic to the tiny characters they’ll be dressing as. It includes a jacket, belt, tank top, pants, boot tops, helmet, and full face mask, and comes in sizes medium and large. They will love being incognito!

14 Tutu Forky Forky Halloween Costume Etsy $16.87 see on etsy This Esty gem is ideal for your little girl who loves the adorable Forky. But there’s some added glam and sassiness to it with this tutu and sparkly red sequin accessories. The Forky Halloween costume can include the tutu, two headband options, leg warmers with a rainbow, and the Forky flutter sleeve leotard. It’s up to you which pieces you want to purchase, but the base price starts at $16.87. “The costume was of excellent quality and my daughter absolutely loved it,” one review reads. This product has a bestseller badge and they also offer expedited shipping so your baby girl will be all set to go!