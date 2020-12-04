Trader Joe's Newest Holiday Drink Is Just For The Grown-Ups

Not everyone loves the concept of drinking actual real eggnog. As in the kind made with egg yolks and cream that, delicious though it clearly is, can sometimes make you feel as though you're drinking literal cake batter. But still... eggnog. Especially boozy eggnog if we're all being honest with each other here. (Especially after the dumpster fire that was 2020.) So if you're in the market for a little Christmas in a glass this year, Trader Joe's Eggnog Liqueur has arrived to make the holidays a little more bearable. It pairs perfectly with wrapping Christmas gifts you're worried you shouldn't have bought, baking cookies for your family while sneaking a half dozen for yourself, or really any old time-honored holiday tradition.

Personally I feel Trader Joe's Eggnog Liqueur was basically made for the Hallmark Christmas Movie Drinking Game.

Trader Joe's Eggnog Liqueur is a delicious blend of rum, brandy, cream, and cinnamon, and good news to those who want a little more Christmas bang for their buck, it packs a heavier wallop than your average eggnog, coming in at around the 15% ABV mark (which means a little will go a long way). Although at just $7.99 for a 750 ml bottle of the pre-mixed eggnog, a lot can go a long way too.

We are certainly not here to judge.

Trader Joe's is selling ggnog Liquer that packs a wallop.

You can buy yourself a bottle or two of Trader Joe's Eggnog Liqueur at any store where they sell wine. But I wouldn't dilly dally, if I were you. It's bound to be a popular pick for people across the country whose holiday plans are up in the air due to the pandemic.

Now if you want to make that Trader Joe's Eggnog Liqueur last a little longer, you can try adding it to your coffee or maybe even making a milkshake with it. Or just sip away at it while you go about your usual holiday chores and duties, it's really dealer's choice.

If you can't get your hands on Trader Joe's Eggnog Liqueur, there are a few alternatives available. Costco sells a Kirkland-brand eggnog liquer, for instance, or you could go the homemade route. This was the year of sourdough starters and banana bread, after all, so making your own eggnog seems like a very 2020 sort of thing to do. (Here's a recipe from Tastes Better From Scratch to try if you're willing.)

If you want to give yourself a break over the holidays, maybe just stick with Trader Joe's Eggnog Liqueur. It could be the adult-level treat every mom deserves in 2020.