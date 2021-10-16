These Are The Best Halloween Goodies At Trader Joe's RN

You might shop at your local supermarket for basic staples, but when it comes to fancier fare, you can’t beat Trader Joe’s. Cauliflower gnocchi, rose water wine, and everything croissant rolls are enough to keep you coming back to TJ’s. Thing is, if you’re not picking up something tasty for Halloween, you might be missing out. So when you’re putting some organic watermelon fruit spread in your shopping basket, be sure to check out these best Halloween treats from Trader Joe’s, too.

There are some stores you shop in to buy in bulk, but Trader Joe’s isn’t really one of them. Sure, you might stock up on the mandarin orange chicken and store it in your freezer for those nights when you just can’t bear the thought of cooking. Or you might pick up an extra Unexpected Cheddar Cheese wedge to snack on during the day or when the kids are in bed, but really, TJ’s, with its organic (and adult) food options, well it’s just more of an elevated food experience. You won’t find huge bags of candy to toss into trick-or-treaters’ bags; rather, the treats you’ll find at Trader Joe’s are fancier fare that you’d serve at a Halloween soiree. Because handing out organic dried mango to a 2-year-old as a treat for their loot bag is going to get you some looks — and not the good kind.

So if you’re looking to have something yummy for your freakish friends and family to feast on, you can’t beat these best Halloween treats from Trader Joe’s.

1 Trader Joe’s Quinoa and Black Bean Infused Tortilla Chips Let’s face it: chips and dip make the party. But traditional corn tortilla chips are usually high in sodium, which isn’t good for your health, per LiveStrong.com. That’s where the Trader Joe’s Quinoa and Black Bean Infused Tortilla Chips ($2.99) can make your Halloween fiesta more heart healthy. They’re made with natural stone ground white corn, black beans, and red quinoa. And they have that crunch you want, without the extra calories or fats. Serve them with ghoulish guac, and you’ve got a healthy (and delish) snack to serve guests.

2 Trader Joe’s Apple Fruit Snacks When you just don’t have the time to make snack treat bags for your child’s Halloween party at school, just stock up on these apple fruit snacks from TJ’s ($2.99). They’re made with apple puree concentrate as well as Honeycrisp apple juice concentrate. In short, they’re very appley, but in a sweet, healthy way. Plus, what kid doesn’t like fruit snacks? No one has to tell them that they’re healthy for you, too.

3 Trader Joe’s Organic Dried Mango You might be looking for a way to get some fruit into your kiddo before they crash from all that sugar they’re consuming. So while they might put up their nose at eating, say, a plum, they might go for this organic dried mango ($3.99). It’s super healthy, since it has loads of fiber and antioxidants, and can help boost your immune system, thanks to all that vitamin C, according to Everyday Health. This organic dried mango is unsweetened and unsulfured, which basically means that sulfur dioxide, a preservative, isn’t used on the product to prevent it from browning. And if all that weren’t enough, it’s orange, so the snack will match the season.

4 Trader Joe’s Matcha Green Tea Ice Cream On its own, ice cream is delish. But add in some matcha green tea, and now suddenly you’ve elevated ice cream to a whole new (and healthy) level. Matcha green tea can do wonders for the body, doing everything from boosting your metabolism, detox your body (and mind), and helps boost your immunity, too. Swirl all that good stuff into ice cream, and you’ll have a new reason to polish off that pint — and feel good about it. This one from Trader Joe’s is $2.99 per pint.

5 Trader Joe’s Mochi Chocolate Peanut Butter Mochi is one of those treats that you either love… or loathe. The frozen food treat is not actually ice cream but rather a Japanese rice cake. It can taste almost like anything, and this one from Trader Joe’s has that killer combo of chocolate and peanut butter. For $4.49, you’ll get six mochi, which might not sound like a lot. But considering how you have to chew (and chew) the mochi, it might last longer than you think. And with its taste, you’ll want it enjoy every single bite.

6 Trader Joe’s A Dozen Sweet Bites If you’re hosting a spooky soiree, you’re going to need some sweet treats to serve. But if you’re running out of time in between trick-or-treating, grab a box of these sweet bites. There are chocolate and coffee “opera” cake, raspberry “macaron aux framboises” cake, and caramel and chocolate cake. In short, this is the stuff you want to hide until the kids are in bed, and then break out with your partner post candy begging or with friends and fam. You’ll get 12 bites for about six bucks.

7 Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Cheesecake You don’t have to be Rose, Dorothy, Sophia or Blanche to appreciate a good cheesecake. This pumpkin cheesecake is a culinary celebration of the fall, with flavors that are perfect for the season. It can be stored in the freezer until you’re ready to serve it, and at $6.99, it’s cheaper than if you planned to make one fresh yourself. So go on, serve yourself a slice, you Golden Girl, you.

8 Reduced Fat Cheese Puffs Cheese puffs might not seem like they’d be the best Halloween treat from Trader Joe’s, but hear us out. For starters, they’re the perfect shade of orange to match that pumpkin you picked with the kids. Also, they’re a go-to snack for kids, so you know that they’ll be gobbled up. And they’re reduced fat, so they’re not as greasy (or unhealthy) as you might imagine them to be. They’re also gluten free, too, and at $1.99 a bag, they won’t break the bank.

9 Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Covered Mini Pretzels There’s something about mini foods that kids love, just like these dark chocolate covered mini pretzels. Sure, it makes them more poppable, but that’s the point, right? You can always serve a bowl of them for a Halloween party, or even pack some for a school snack. Trader Joe’s has a milk chocolate variety, too, but dark chocolate (as a good source of antioxidants and anti inflammatory properties) makes munching more fun and healthy.

10 Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Spice Batons Can it really even be a Halloween get together if pumpkin spice isn’t on the menu somewhere? But you won’t have to become a barista and make lattes when you can just serve these pumpkin spice batons ($1.99). The rolled wafers are filled with pumpkin spice sweetness, and taste just like the PSL you drink daily. A warning, though: because of their petite size and crunch factor, they’re crazy addictive, so you might want to pick up a couple of canisters… just in case.

11 Trader Joe’s Oatmeal Cranberry Dunkers Cookies If you thought that cranberry is just something you serve jellied from a can on Thanksgiving, think again. Cranberry is a flavor that is delicious throughout the holiday season, starting with Halloween. These aren’t your kiddo’s cookies, though, since they’re really meant to be dunked in something a little stronger, like coffee, or even (ahem), like a dessert wine. And if all that cranberry oatmeal goodness weren’t enough, the white fudge drizzle will make eating this dunker more delicious.

If you’re looking for the best Halloween treats from Trader Joe’s, you can find plenty of distinctive flavors, kid-friendly foods, organic options, and treats that you just can’t find anywhere else.