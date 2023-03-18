Hit The Sky, Jack

Infant traveling in airplane sitting on its mother lap both looking out of an airplane window. One y...
Shutterstock

Travel Tips For Taking Long Flights With Kids

Because you know you’re worried about them crying.

Shutterstock

Long flights are rough even on the best of days, but when you’re traveling with little kids? It gets tricky. You’re going to worry about them crying and stressing everyone out, but these tips can help you all survive and even enjoy the flight.

Shutterstock

Don’t board too early.

I know, they say those with kids can board first. But do you really want to add time to your travel by sitting on the airplane for 45 minutes while everyone else gets situated? Give it a beat and board when you know you won’t struggle.

Tap