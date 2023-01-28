Let's Go On An Adventure
Traveling sounds hard when you’re doing it alone — and with kids — but you can do it.
Shutterstock
The best part about two parents on a trip is that there are multiple hands for meltdowns, for passing out snacks, for bathroom breaks — but you can do it on your own with these tips. I promise.
Images By Tang Ming Tung/DigitalVision/Getty Images
Find a perfect caddy with lots of little spots to stash things and fill ‘er up. Snacks, toys, chargers, whatever you think your kids will need on the trip. Put the caddy together and keep it in the front seat so you can pass back to them with ease.