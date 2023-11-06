Tyson Issues Recall On 30,000 Pounds Of Chicken Nuggets

Tyson Foods issued a voluntary recall of nearly 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets on Saturday, November 4 after they received reports from consumers that metal was found inside some of the nuggets. Consumers are going to want to check their freezers for these chicken nuggets, especially ahead of the holidays.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration, Tyson Foods recalled a “chicken patty product due to possible foreign matter contamination,” specifically metal, which several consumers reported having found to the company. While the only reported injury was a “minor oral laceration” which could be linked back to eating the chicken nuggets, per the USDA, the Arkansas-based company has voluntarily recalled nearly 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets. The product in question is called Tyson’s Fully Cooked Chicken Nuggets Breaded Shaped Chicken Patties, which are shaped like dinosaurs.

The dino-nuggets come in a 29-oz plastic bag, with a packaged date of Sept. 5, 2023 and a best before date of Sept. 4, 2024. The recalled chicken nuggets have the number P-7211 located on the back on the package. These chicken nuggets were shipped to distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin for further distribution at the retail level.

While there was just one report of an injury, the USDA is urging people to check their freezers for Tyson’s Fully Cooked Chicken Nuggets and discard them immediately. As every parent knows, frozen chicken nuggets can come in very handy around the holidays when picky eaters are in the house. So parents and caregivers will want to check their own supply of frozen chicken nuggets to be sure they are not included in the recall.

Tyson, which is the second largest meat-producing company in the world, did not share a statement regarding the voluntary recall. CNN reports that the company is advising anyone who purchased the recalled product to cut the UPC and date code from the packaging and call or text 1-855-382-3101 for more information, including how to get a refund for these chicken nuggets.

So before the holiday season kicks into full gear, go ahead and check that freezer now, before the cooking and cleaning starts and you’re swamped. The last thing anyone needs is to see a little one happily biting into their dino nugget and crunching down on a piece of metal.