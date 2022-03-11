“Mom, Will You Never Lose Me?” A Ukrainian Mother's Story Of Fleeing Her Home

Our children must be born and live in a peaceful Ukraine, they must play carefree, attend kindergartens and schools, walk in parks, see friends.

I pray that the Russians wake up, I pray that they remove the veil from their eyes. Please stop the bloodshed.

For several nights, thoughts of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine kept me awake. Great anxiety overwhelmed me. I was very worried about the lives of my son and family.

On the night of February 24, I was awakened by a loud noise in the sky. I thought it might be coming from the small airport in our city, but I had never heard such sounds. My pulse quickened, and I felt danger. My son woke up and asked for a hug. We fell asleep again. My husband was away at work that night.

My sister's call woke me up in the morning. She said that explosions were heard in various cities of Ukraine, and Russian troops had launched an invasion.

Fear of what I heard paralyzed my whole body. The worst thing was happening, war in Ukraine. I called my husband. We decided that my son and I would go out of town to my parents. I collected our necessities — documents, medicine, warm clothes for my son. Closing the door of our apartment, I thought that this might be the last time I do it.

I prayed and tried to control myself, because my child was nearby.

My son is almost 4 years old, and he’s incredibly sensitive to what’s happening and to what I’m feeling. Several times a day he asks, “Mom, will you never lose me? Mom, you won't give me to anyone?” I hug him, assuring him, “Son, I love you, I will always be there, you are safe. Now our Ukraine is defended by good soldiers.” I comfort my son, though I am struggling myself to accept reality.

Our village in Rivne region is calm now, there are no explosions, no sirens. We learn about the air alarm from official sources on the Internet. But every time I imagine that something could happen to my child, I am filled with fear. My son, from time from time to time noticing my concern, will hug me and say, “Mom, you're safe, I'll protect you and you will protect me, and when a bad guy starts fireworks, we'll just hide under the table.”

Why must our children see war? Who will be responsible for everything they’ve experienced? How do we explain to our children why it is necessary to hide in bomb shelters or basements when the sounds of sirens and alarms and explosions are heard? Why does someone want to take over our home?

— As told to Karni Arieli, the Eye Mama Project

Декілька ночей думки про ймовірне вторгнення Росії в Україну проганяли сон. Величезна тривога переповнювала мене. Я дуже хвилювалася за за життя сина і рідних людей.

Вночі 24.02 мене розбудив гучний шум у небі, хоча в нашому місті є невеликий аеропорт, проте таких звуків я ніколи не чула. Пульс пришвидшився, відчула небезпеку. Синочок прокинувся і попросився в обійми. Ми знову заснули. Чоловік вночі був на роботі.

О 7 год. ранку мене розбудив дзвінок сестри. Вона повідомила, що у різних містах України лунають вибухи, російські війська розпочали вторгнення.

Страх від почутого паралізував все тіло, трапилося найстрашніше, в Україні війна... Я зателефонувала чоловікові. Прийняли рішення, що мені із сином краще поїхати за місто до батьків. Я зібрала найнеобхідніше (документи, ліки, теплий одяг для сина). Зачинивши двері нашої квартири, я подумала, що, можливо, роблю це востаннє.

Я молилася і намагалася опанувати себе, адже поруч дитина.

Моєму сину майже 4 роки. Він відчуває мене як ніхто інший. Декілька разів впродовж дня запитує: «Мамо, ти мене ніколи не загубиш? Мамо, ти мене нікому не віддаси?» Я пригортаю його до себе, запевняючи: «Синку, я люблю тебе, я завжди буду поруч, ти в безпеці. Зараз нашу Україну захищають добрі воїни». Втішаю сина, хоча сама не можу прийняти реальність...

У нашому селі на Рівненщині зараз спокійно, тут немає вибухів, не лунають сирени, про повітряну тривогу ми дізнаємося із офіційних джерел в Інтернеті, проте щоразу, коли я уявляю, що з моєю дитиною може щось трапитися - мене пронизує страх... Син час від часу, помітивши моє занепокоєння, обіймає мене і каже: «Мамо, ти в безпеці, я буду захищати тебе, а ти мене, а коли поганий герой запустить феєрверки, ми просто сховаємося під стіл».

Чому війну повинні бачити наші діти? Хто відповідатиме за все пережите? Як пояснити дітям, чому потрібно ховатися у бомбосховища чи підвали, коли лунають звуки тривожних сирен та вибухи? Чому хтось хоче загарбати наш дім?

Наші діти повинні народжуватися та жити в мирній Україні, вони повинні безтурботно гратися, відвідувати садочки та школи, гуляти у парках, бачитися з друзями.

Молюся, щоб росіяни прокинулися, молюся, щоб зняли завісу із своїх очей. Благаю, припиніть кровопролиття!

Read more about the Eye Mama Project here