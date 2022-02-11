Pfizer Pulls Little Kid Vax, Cue Spiral

Hello, and welcome to another installment of doom and despair on a Friday afternoon! The tickets are free!

Pfizer, a name I have said more in the last 12 months than I have in my entire 33.5 years here on Earth, pulled back on their EUA application for the Covid vaccine for kids under 5 today. The theory is that, knowing the vaccine did not illicit enough of an immune response in kids ages 2 to 4 with just two doses, they planned to file the data they had in order to get the first two doses approved, which would have given them time to vaccinate kids while waiting for a third dose to be approved. But now, experts are saying there just wasn’t enough data, and that it made sense for Pfizer to pull back and wait until they had more information for the FDA. That... makes sense to me. And as much as I trust that the Covid vaccine, when it’s ready, will be safe for my 3-year-old, I am also never going to say “don’t research too much into this drug before giving it to my kid.”

Parent Twitter, on the other hand, has some thoughts. Look, I, personally, have had enough doom and despair. And yet, the world just tries to keep giving more of it! Masks on! Masks off! Vaccine mandates are coming! There will be no vaccine mandates! Just when you thought your second grader could see her teacher’s smile for the first time all year, denied! Follow the science! Except the science is ever-changing and we just made you walk in a circle, haHA!

Focusing on how most kids under the age of 5 are at very low risk of serious illness or hospitalization helps, as does noting that current public health policies — like mask mandates — are based on case counts (and kids under 5 are not making up enough of those cases to warrant a difference) and that, unfortunately, the vaccine that’s currently available for kids ages 5 to 11 has only been administered to 31% of kids in the United States.

I want my 3-year-old vaccinated. But I also know that this vaccine for kids under 5 probably isn’t going to change much. There are still going to be unvaccinated adults spreading Covid. There could be another variant. There could still be school and day care closures if case counts go skyrocketing again.

And Parent Twitter has had enough.

But, again, the experts are pretty vocal about more data being a good thing. A vaccine is nothing to rush, especially one that involves small children at such a low risk of contracting a terrible case of Covid-19.

I get it. I have a 7-year-old — fully vaxxed — and a 3-year-old and a baby due in three months. I am ready for all the vaccines. I’ve been boosted during pregnancy, all of my family members are triple-vaxxed — we know why vaccines are important and why they matter. And it’s terrifying to think of immunocompromised families and children, of those who have felt so trapped and stuck and just want to go out for ice cream or take their toddler to Target without any stress.

But we have to believe that when the data is all there — and I mean all of it — a vaccine will follow. And in the meantime, we can hope for more dropping cases, more vaccine education, and spring. (Honestly, how much of our despair is just from being trapped in winter, I ask you.)