Feb. 14 is just around the corner, and this year, the day of love will look a bit different. We all know the drill by now, of course. Virtual activities and Zoom calls are the best way to celebrate, and that's OK because safety first, people. If you are looking around for a fun way to celebrate Valentine's Day with your little one, look no further than this roundup of kids' virtual Valentine's Day activity ideas. From a sweet treat baking class to crafting or sending e-cards to friends and family, there are plenty of ways to spread a little love from your screen.

While I must admit my family and I have never made a big deal about Valentine's Day in the past, there's something about being locked down in a pandemic that makes me want to celebrate everything possible, down to National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day (yes, that's actually a thing). So this year, I say bring on the heart-shaped boxes of chocolate candy, pink and red sprinkles, celebratory virtual activities, Valentine's Day card-making, and FaceTime calls to grandparents. Love is all we need, right? Well, that and our entire population vaccinated, please. From my screen to yours, Happy Valentine's Day, friends.

1 Valentine Printing Workshop For Families Private Picassos invites families to a special Valentine's Day-themed art workshop. An instructor will demonstrate how to create your own Valentines using relief printing techniques, and students will then create their own edition of prints. Sign up is available through the kids' activity website Sawyer. Please note, you'll need to pick up a few supplies beforehand: paper, a cardboard sheet (approximately 5x5 inches), cardboard shapes (cereal boxes are the easiest to cut), scissors, a glue stick, washable paint or printing ink, and a roller or paint brush. A Zoom link info will be shared via Sawyer prior to your workshop. Date: Feb. 7th (12 to 1 p.m. EST) Cost: $18/child Age: 4 to 12

2 Watch A Valentine's Day Video Youtube We Are Teachers, an educational resource website, has an adorable roundup of preschool Valentine's Day-themed videos your little one will love (and perhaps may learn something at the same time).

3 Valentine's Day Strawberry Shortcake Baking Class Earth Made Kitchen, a cooking school on a mission to inspire homemade and healthy cooking, will offer a strawberry shortcake baking lesson on Valentine's Day afternoon. Kids will make their own shortcakes along with homemade whipped cream. Sounds delicious, right? After you register for class, an ingredients and material list will be sent out so you can have everything you'll need on hand prior to the baking festivities. Sign up via Eventbrite. Date: Feb. 14 (3 to 4 p.m. EST) Cost: $10 Age: 6 to 12 (though all ages are welcome!)

4 Create A Valentine's Day E-Card Smilebox With Smilebox, you can choose from tons of free Valentine's Day-themed e-cards to customize for friends and family. Yes, a handmade card is great, too, but I kind of love these virtual options (some are animated and come with songs).

5 Valentine's Day Pop-Up Craft Party Kismet Studio invites you to join them for a Valentine's Day Pop-Up Craft Party for ages 5 to 12 from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 13! Red, pink, or white attire suggested, and snacks are encouraged as you make your sweet crafts. Date: Feb. 13 (10 to 11:30 a.m. EST) Cost: $20 Age: 5 to 12

6 A Peppa Pig Valentine Singing & Storytime Class Music teacher Amanda Giese offers a Valentine's Day-themed music and reading experience featuring Peppa Pig and her friends via Outschool. Kids are encouraged to bring their own Peppa Pig toy or book to show-and-tell, then afterwards, Gise will read a Peppa Pig Valentine story and the virtual class will sing and move to some fun Valentine's Day songs. Date: Varied times from Feb. 1 to Feb. 12 (see website for more information) Cost: $10 Age: 3 to 6

7 Valentine's Day Dance Party Teacher Linda Newell is hosting a Valentine's Day dance party, available through Outschool. In this lesson, kids will sing and dance to kid-friendly songs about Valentine's Day. Class will begin with everyone introducing themselves and wishing each other a happy Valentine's Day. After that, let the singing and dancing commence! Date: Feb. 6, Feb. 8, and Feb. 15 (3 to 3:30 p.m. EST) Cost: $5 Age: 3 to 5

8 Kids' Valentine's Day Cooking Party Join Chef Angela for a hands-on virtual Valentine's Day dessert cooking class to make some delicious sweet treats, including "Cupid's Chocolate Bark" and heart pretzels. Feel free to dress up, but don't forget an apron, too. An ingredient and supply list will be provided ahead of time, as well as a Zoom link. Sign up via Eventbrite. Date: February 13 (12 to 2 p.m. EST) Cost: $22 (group of 6 or more is $16) Age: All ages (parent supervision required)

9 Valentine's Day Crafting Class The Art Child, which provides therapeutic art classes to toddlers, kids, teens and adults, invites children and a parent to spread the love with a Valentine's Day crafting class. Sign up via Sawyer. Date: Feb. 13 (2 to 4 p.m. EST) Cost: $30 Age: 6 to 17 (adult participation required)

10 A Valentine Cookie Decorating Class (With Hot Chocolate!) RobMattingley/E+/Getty Images For the more advanced junior baker, Uncorked Kitchen is offering a sugar cookie decorating class. Kids will build their own decorating skills as the chef talks everyone through proper piping and decorating techniques, as well as demonstrations and tips and tricks along the way. Afterwards, you'll make hot chocolate! The price includes a box of 10 classic Valentine's Day sugar cookies in festive shapes, four piping bags with icing, and hot cocoa mix, all shipped to your door prior to class. Date: Feb. 13 (12:30 to 1:30pm MT) Cost: $85.00 Age: Any age

11 Valentine's Day Sing & Sign Story Time Communication Junction Join Communication Junction for a Sign and Sing Story Time all about Valentine's Day. Families will get a chance to sing, sign, dance, and listen to stories all about love, hearts, and more. Your ticket (available via Eventbrite) will also include a printable packet of activities and ideas to continue the celebration with your little ones. A Zoom link and packet will be emailed to you the week prior to the event. Date: Feb. 13 (9:30 to 10 a.m. EST) Cost: $10 Age: all ages

12 Laurie Berkner Valentine's Party Concert Children's music superstar Laurie Berkner is hosting two Valentine's Day concerts on Feb. 14. The 80+ minutes live, interactive, solo, and virtual performance will be perfect for the whole family. Sing, dance and play games through your device with Laurie as she performs favorite songs and interacts with everyone from her screen to yours. There just might be a few surprises along the way, too. Date: Feb. 14 (12 p.m. and 5 p.m. EST) Cost: $20 ($10 need-based) Age: all ages

So listen, none of these activities are the same as going to a Valentine's Day party or spending time in the same room with elderly loved ones, but in a way, aren't we so lucky to have modern technology as a means of connecting us during these uncertain times? Happy Valentine's Day!