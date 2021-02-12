41 Valentine's Day Instagram Captions For Every Love Post

Valentine's Day is coming, and whether you're a major heart-day hater or you love to celebrate love, you already know your social media feeds will be flooded with holiday posts. So, if you want to join in the fun and celebrate, here are some Valentine’s Day Instagram captions. Whether you’re posting about your new lover, cuddly pet, plant baby, actual human baby, or the fact that you're single and killing it, you'll need a solid caption to send the message.

Don't you worry, there are a million and one perfect quote options to choose from depending on your interests as a couple or what big life changes have come your way since last February 14. If you need a little bit of #inspo, check out these Instagram caption ideas and see if they fit the bill.

Romantic Valentine's Day Instagram Captions

Something tells me I'm going to love you forever.

Love sure looks good on us.

You make the best days even better.

Love is just another word until someone comes along and gives it meaning.

"If I know what love is, it is because of you." – Herman Hesse

Funny Valentine's Day Instagram Captions

There's no one else I'd rather be quarantined with.

I'd step on a LEGO for you.

Thanks for being my emergency contact.

There's no one else I'd rather lie in bed and look at my phone next to.

Couples that laugh together, last together.

I just f*cking love you, OK?

Valentine's Day Instagram Captions If You're Single

I can't go on a date right now, I'm doing hot girl sh*t.

Love the wine you're with.

I followed my heart and it led me to the fridge.

I’m happy for all my friends in love, but I’ll be even happier for me when candy goes on sale tomorrow.

Big plans with my Animal Crossing villagers tonight.

Pop Culture Valentine's Day Instagram Captions

Baby, Yoda one for me.

You're the Mando to my Grogu.

We go together like TikTok and whipped coffee.

Will you accept this rose?

Love is in the air, but so is the coronavirus. Wash your hands.

You pass the vibe check, Valentine.

boonchai wedmakawand/Moment/Getty Images

Valentine's Day Instagram Captions For Kids

You are our greatest adventure.

The littlest Valentines take up the biggest space in your heart.

“Making the decision to have a child is momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.” – Elizabeth Stone

Just when you think you know what love is, a new little someone comes along to remind you how big love really is.

This Valentine's Day, we're focusing on the little things.

“Having kids feels like that first seventh-grade crush that overwhelms every molecule in your body, but it’s permanent.” – Kristen Bell

Food-Themed Valentine's Day Instagram Captions

Just like hot sauce, everything is better with you.

You have a pizza my heart.

Will you brie mine?

You have so mushroom in my heart.

I chews you, Valentine.

Cheers to another hoppy Valentine's Day.

Valentine's Day Instagram Captions For Pets & Plants

Aloe you vera much.

I have felines for you.

You've really grown on me.

You're a doggone cute Valentine.

My life would succ(ulent) without you.

You're pawsitively purrfect.

Ah, puppy love.

No matter what your Valentine's Day vibe is this year — single, taken, married, new parents, or anything in between — don't be afraid to shout your love from the social media rooftops. Your friends and family want to see you in love with your partner, your plants, and especially yourself.