18 Valentine's Day Knock Knock Jokes For Your Corny Crush

If you love a good pun, Dad joke, or bit of corny humor, maybe you’ve got a whole catalog of knock knock jokes committed to memory. If you’re not a walking joke compendium, well, here’s a little help. Valentine’s Day knock knock jokes can make the perfect text in a homemade card, a cute conversation starter online, or an eyeroll-inducing message to send your spouse (raise your hand if you love annoying your husband *raises both hands*).

And hey, once you read through these ideas and get a little inspo, maybe you can come up with some originals to send your crush, lover, or friend.

Valentine’s Day Knock Knock Jokes To Ask Someone Out

If you’re scrolling through dating apps around February 14, chances are a Valentine’s Day pickup line will help break the ice. Or, if you’ve had a longstanding crush who you intend to finally ask on a date this year, these jokes will help get the job done.

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Will. Will who? Will you be my Valentine?

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Wire. Wire who? Wire you still not in my phone’s contacts list?

Knock, knock .Who’s there? Russian. Russian who? I’m Russian to get your phone number.

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Gopher. Gopher who? Gopher me, obviously.

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Sherwood. Sherwood who? Sherwood like to be your Valentine!

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Water. Water who? Water you doing later tonight?

Knock, knock. Who's there? Peas. Peas who? Peas be my Valentine.

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Wendy. Wendy who? Wendy you think we can go on a date?

Valentine’s Day Knock Knock Jokes About Being Friends

Need some cute jokes to write inside your kiddo’s cards for their Valentine’s Day party at school? These ones will get the laughs without causing any speculation about who he or she might have a crush on.

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Luke. Luke who? Luke who got a Valentine!

Knock, knock. Who's there? Arthur. Arthur who? Arthur any chocolates left for me?

Knock, knock. Who's there? Frank. Frank who? Frank you for being my friend!

Knock, knock. Who's there? Tail. Tail who? Tail all your friends Happy Valentine's Day!

Valentine’s Day Knock Knock Jokes To Tell Your Partner

Whether you’ve been dating a few weeks or married for a decade, maybe a goofy knock knock joke is a new way to tell your person you’re thinking about them, and excited to spend this V Day celebrating them.