Whether you have a budding comedian on your hands who wants to include a joke in every single card they hand out at school, or your kids just really appreciate a good gaffe, these Valentine's Day jokes for kids are a hilariously sweet way to celebrate the holiday. While usually reserved for romance, Feb. 14 is the perfect opportunity to share a joke that will make your kiddo smile from ear to ear.

Traditional Valentine's Day gifts pale in comparison to the gift of a hearty (not to mention heartfelt) laugh. A box of chocolates, some conversation hearts, or a bright-red, heart-shaped lollipop are all tasty treats, but a V-Day joke that includes a pun about light bulbs? Well, that's a gift that keeps on giving. Not only are these kid-friendly jokes worth re-telling, but they make the perfect addition to any Valentine's Day card or gift given by or to your little one.

Valentine's Day Knock Knock Jokes

Knock knock. Who's there? Olive Olive who? Olive you!

Who's there? Luke. Luke who? Luke who got you a Valentine!

Knock knock. Who's there? Al. Al who? Al be your Valentine!

Knock knock. Who's there? Be. Be who? Be my Valentine, please!

Knock knock. Who's there? Frank. Frank who? Frank you for being my friend, Valentine!

Knock knock. Who's there? Howard. Howard who? Howard you like to be my Valentine?

Knock knock. Who's there? Arthur. Arthur who? Arthur any chocolates left for me?

Knock knock. Who's there? Peas. Peas who? Peas be my Valentine!

Knock knock. Who's there? Owl. Owl who? Owl be your Valentine if you'll have me!

Jokes With Valentine's Day Puns

Why is Valentine's Day a good day for a party? Because you can really party hearty.

Because you can really party hearty. What did one squirrel say to the other on Valentine's Day? I'm nuts about you.

What did one strawberry say to the other on Valentine's Day? I love you berry much.

What do farmers give for Valentine's Day? Lots of hogs and kisses.

What did one cat say to the other on Valentine's Day? I think you're purr-fect.

Why do skunks love Valentine's Day? Because they're very scent-imental.

What did the baker say to his wife on Valentine's Day? I'm dough-nuts about you.

What did one watermelon say to the other on Valentine's Day? You're one-in-a-melon!

What do you call two birds in love? Tweethearts.

What did the ghost say to their Valentine? You look boo-tiful.

Where did the hamburger take their sweetheart to celebrate Valentine's Day? A meatball.

What did the chef give his sweetheart? A hug and a quiche.

What flower gives the most kisses on Valentine's Day? Tulips.

What did the rabbit say on Valentine's Day? Some-bunny loves you!

What did the stamp say to the envelope on Valentine's Day? I'm stuck on you.

What did one sheep say to the other on Valentine's Day? I love ewe.

What did one whale say to the other on Valentine's Day? Whale you be mine?

What did one light bulb say to the other on Valentine's Day? I love you watts and watts.

What did one bee say to the other on Valentine's Day? I love bee-ing with you!

What did the caveman give his Valentine? Lots of ughs and kisses.

What do you write in a Valentine's Day card for a slug? Be my Valen-slime.

What kind of flowers should you not give out for Valentine's Day? Cauliflowers.

What did one volcano say to the other on Valentine's Day? I lava you a lot.

