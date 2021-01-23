Holidays
42 Hilarious Valentine's Day Jokes For Kids
Silly, sweet, and pretty corny, too — these jokes will bring a smile to any kid's face.
Whether you have a budding comedian on your hands who wants to include a joke in every single card they hand out at school, or your kids just really appreciate a good gaffe, these Valentine's Day jokes for kids are a hilariously sweet way to celebrate the holiday. While usually reserved for romance, Feb. 14 is the perfect opportunity to share a joke that will make your kiddo smile from ear to ear.
Traditional Valentine's Day gifts pale in comparison to the gift of a hearty (not to mention heartfelt) laugh. A box of chocolates, some conversation hearts, or a bright-red, heart-shaped lollipop are all tasty treats, but a V-Day joke that includes a pun about light bulbs? Well, that's a gift that keeps on giving. Not only are these kid-friendly jokes worth re-telling, but they make the perfect addition to any Valentine's Day card or gift given by or to your little one.
Valentine's Day Knock Knock Jokes
- Knock knock. Who's there? Olive Olive who? Olive you!
- Knock knock. Who's there? Luke. Luke who? Luke who got you a Valentine!
- Knock knock. Who's there? Al. Al who? Al be your Valentine!
- Knock knock. Who's there? Be. Be who? Be my Valentine, please!
- Knock knock. Who's there? Frank. Frank who? Frank you for being my friend, Valentine!
- Knock knock. Who's there? Howard. Howard who? Howard you like to be my Valentine?
- Knock knock. Who's there? Arthur. Arthur who? Arthur any chocolates left for me?
- Knock knock. Who's there? Peas. Peas who? Peas be my Valentine!
- Knock knock. Who's there? Owl. Owl who? Owl be your Valentine if you'll have me!
Jokes With Valentine's Day Puns
- Why is Valentine's Day a good day for a party? Because you can really party hearty.
- What did one squirrel say to the other on Valentine's Day? I'm nuts about you.
- What did one strawberry say to the other on Valentine's Day? I love you berry much.
- What do farmers give for Valentine's Day? Lots of hogs and kisses.
- What did one cat say to the other on Valentine's Day? I think you're purr-fect.
- Why do skunks love Valentine's Day? Because they're very scent-imental.
- What did the baker say to his wife on Valentine's Day? I'm dough-nuts about you.
- What did one watermelon say to the other on Valentine's Day? You're one-in-a-melon!
- What do you call two birds in love? Tweethearts.
- What did the ghost say to their Valentine? You look boo-tiful.
- Where did the hamburger take their sweetheart to celebrate Valentine's Day? A meatball.
- What did the chef give his sweetheart? A hug and a quiche.
- What flower gives the most kisses on Valentine's Day? Tulips.
- What did the rabbit say on Valentine's Day? Some-bunny loves you!
- What did the stamp say to the envelope on Valentine's Day? I'm stuck on you.
- What did one sheep say to the other on Valentine's Day? I love ewe.
- What did one whale say to the other on Valentine's Day? Whale you be mine?
- What did one light bulb say to the other on Valentine's Day? I love you watts and watts.
- What did one bee say to the other on Valentine's Day? I love bee-ing with you!
- What did the caveman give his Valentine? Lots of ughs and kisses.
- What do you write in a Valentine's Day card for a slug? Be my Valen-slime.
- What kind of flowers should you not give out for Valentine's Day? Cauliflowers.
- What did one volcano say to the other on Valentine's Day? I lava you a lot.
Classic Valentine's Day Jokes
- What's the best part about Valentine's Day? The day after when all the candy's on sale.
- Why did the sheriff lock up her boyfriend? Because he stole her heart.
- What do you call the smallest Valentine's Day card? A Valen-tiny.
- Do you have a date for Valentine's Day? Yep, February 14th.
- Why did the Valentine get arrested? For stealing someone's heart.
- Why did the two flames go on a date for Valentine's Day? They were a perfect match.
- What did the paperclip say to the magnet? I find you very attractive.
- What did the calculator say to the pen on Valentine's Day? You can count on me.
- What do you get when you kiss a dragon on Valentine's Day? Third degree burns on your lips.
- Why didn't the skeleton send any Valentine's Day cards? His heart wasn't in it.