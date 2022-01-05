Valentine's Day
37 Funny & Sweet Valentine's Day Riddles
Riddle me this... how many laughs will these jokes get?
Sharing a laugh with your kids, your partner, your coworkers, or anyone else on Valentine’s Day can be a fun way to enjoy the day together. Whether you write them in a card or just rattle them off around the breakfast table, these Valentine’s Day riddles are sure to get lots of laughs on February 14.
A riddle differs from a regular joke thanks to a play on words, pun, or the amount of thinking that goes into the answer. Most of the time, riddles take a beat or two to figure out, and the punchline requires a bit of brain work to understand. Simply put, a riddle is a joke you have to think about.
Are some of these riddles a little ridiculous? Maybe. But they’re also super fun to toss back and forth all day long on Valentine’s Day.
Traditional Valentine’s Day Riddles
- I can be stolen or given away and you’ll live, but you can’t live without me. What am I? Your heart.
- When you buy me, I’m expensive, but the only use I have is just hanging. What Valentine’s Day gift am I? Earrings.
- What can be touched, but can’t be seen? Someone’s heart.
- What type of flower is kissable? Tulips.
- What connects two people, but only touches one? A wedding ring.
- What travels around the world for Valentine’s Day, but just stays in one corner? A stamp.
- Which one of Santa’s reindeer can be seen on Valentine’s Day? Cupid.
- Why are artichokes the most loving vegetable? They have hearts.
- You can touch me, you can break me, and you should win me if you want to be mine. What am I? A heart.
- Why would you put candy under your pillow? To have sweet dreams.
- A doctor and a truck driver are in love with the same woman. The truck driver had to go on a week-long trip and gave the woman seven apples before he left. Why? Because an apple a day keeps the doctor away!
Valentine’s Riddles With Puns
- If your aunt runs away to get married on Valentine’s Day, what can you call her? Antelope.
- What did the circle say to the triangle on Valentine’s Day? I think you’re acute.
- What did the piece of gum say to their Valentine? I chews you.
- Why did the banana go out with the fig? Because he couldn’t get a date.
- What did the stamp say to the envelope on Valentine’s Day? I’m stuck on you.
- Why did the cannibal break up with her Valentine? He didn’t suit her taste.
- What did the paper clip say to the magnet? I find you very attractive.
- What did the chocolate sauce say to the scoop of ice cream? I’m sweet on you.
- How did the telephone propose to his girlfriend? He gave her a ring.
- What did the elephant say to his Valentine? I love you tons.
Corny Valentine’s Day Riddles
- What do squirrels give each other for Valentine’s Day? Forget-me-nuts.
- What do you call two birds in love? Tweet hearts.
- What do you call a very small Valentine? A valentiny.
- What did the chef give his sweetheart? Hugs and quiches.
- What did one oar say to the other oar? How about a little row-mance?
- What is a vampire’s sweetheart called? A ghoul-friend.
- What did one volcano say to the other? I lava you.
- What did the farmer give his wife for Valentine’s Day? Hogs and kisses.
- What did the lightbulb say to his valentine? I love you watts and watts.
- What did the boy sheep say to the girl sheep? I love ewe!
- What did the owl say to his Valentine? Owl always be yours.
- What did the painter say to her Valentine? I love you with all of my art.
- What did the pickle say to his Valentine? You mean a great dill to me.
- Why do skunks celebrate Valentine’s Day? They’re really scent-imental.
- What did the bat say to her Valentine? I love hanging with you.
- What did the hamburger buy for his Valentine? An onion ring.