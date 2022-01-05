Sharing a laugh with your kids, your partner, your coworkers, or anyone else on Valentine’s Day can be a fun way to enjoy the day together. Whether you write them in a card or just rattle them off around the breakfast table, these Valentine’s Day riddles are sure to get lots of laughs on February 14.

A riddle differs from a regular joke thanks to a play on words, pun, or the amount of thinking that goes into the answer. Most of the time, riddles take a beat or two to figure out, and the punchline requires a bit of brain work to understand. Simply put, a riddle is a joke you have to think about.

Are some of these riddles a little ridiculous? Maybe. But they’re also super fun to toss back and forth all day long on Valentine’s Day.

Traditional Valentine’s Day Riddles

I can be stolen or given away and you’ll live, but you can’t live without me. What am I? Your heart.

When you buy me, I’m expensive, but the only use I have is just hanging. What Valentine’s Day gift am I? Earrings.

What can be touched, but can’t be seen? Someone’s heart.

What type of flower is kissable? Tulips.

What connects two people, but only touches one? A wedding ring.

What travels around the world for Valentine’s Day, but just stays in one corner? A stamp.

Which one of Santa’s reindeer can be seen on Valentine’s Day? Cupid.

Why are artichokes the most loving vegetable? They have hearts.

You can touch me, you can break me, and you should win me if you want to be mine. What am I? A heart.

Why would you put candy under your pillow? To have sweet dreams.

A doctor and a truck driver are in love with the same woman. The truck driver had to go on a week-long trip and gave the woman seven apples before he left. Why? Because an apple a day keeps the doctor away!

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/DigitalVision/Getty Images

Valentine’s Riddles With Puns

If your aunt runs away to get married on Valentine’s Day, what can you call her? Antelope.

What did the circle say to the triangle on Valentine’s Day? I think you’re acute.

What did the piece of gum say to their Valentine? I chews you.

Why did the banana go out with the fig? Because he couldn’t get a date.

What did the stamp say to the envelope on Valentine’s Day? I’m stuck on you.

Why did the cannibal break up with her Valentine? He didn’t suit her taste.

What did the paper clip say to the magnet? I find you very attractive.

What did the chocolate sauce say to the scoop of ice cream? I’m sweet on you.

How did the telephone propose to his girlfriend? He gave her a ring.

What did the elephant say to his Valentine? I love you tons.

Corny Valentine’s Day Riddles