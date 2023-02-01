You picked up the Valentines, you sit down to fill them out, and... crickets. Figuring out what to write in a Valentine's Day card for your child can sometimes be difficult — how do you tell them how much you love them without writing an essay? (If you want to write an essay, by all means, please do.) Think about your child and their personality, and whether they’d like a Valentine’s message that’s silly or sentimental.

Sweet Valentine messages for kids

Wondering what to write in a Valentine’s Day card for your child who’s on the sweet side? You can never go wrong with a Valentine’s poem for children, or a few sentences straight from the heart about why your kid is so special to you. You could add a Valentine’s Day quote, or lyrics from a sentimental song you like to sing together.

“Being a family means you are a part of something very wonderful. It means you will love and be loved for the rest of your life.” — Lisa Weed

“You are my sunshine, my only sunshine, you make me happy when skies are gray. You’ll never know, dear, how much I love you. Please don’t take my sunshine away.” — Jimmie Davis and Charles Mitchell, “You Are My Sunshine”

“You are precisely my cup of tea.” — Rodgers & Hammerstein, “Getting to Know You”

“I love you, a bushel and a peck, a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck.” — Doris Day, “A Bushel and a Peck”

Roses are red, violets are blue. You’re my Valentine, I sure do love you.

I love you more than any words I could ever put in this card.

You’re so special to me! Can I keep you?

Can I be your Valentine today?

You’re the Valentine who made me a parent. I love you forever.

I hope your Valentine’s Day is as special as you are to me.

I wish you knew how much I love you, but today I get to show you with a little something sweet.

“I've got sunshine on a cloudy day. When it's cold outside, I've got the month of May. I guess you'd say, what can make me feel this way? My girl, my girl, my girl. Talkin' 'bout my girl, my girl.” — The Temptations, “My Girl”

Candy is sweet, and cupcakes are too, but no one is sweeter or loved more than you.

We love you every day, Valentine, but today, here’s a little sweet treat to go with it.

“When I look at you, I can feel it. I look at you, and I’m home.” — Dory, Finding Nemo

“Some people are worth melting for.” — Olaf, Frozen

“Remember I am always here for you, even if you can't see me, because I love you.” — Bluey

Cavan Images/Getty Images

Funny Valentine messages for kids

Does your child lose it over a corny V Day joke? Or really enjoy on-theme riddles? Those would be great Valentine card messages for kids. You could also include an inside joke, or a silly nickname you call them; just don’t forget to show them some love, too. And if you need some laugh-out-loud ideas:

Just a little Valentine to remind you to clean your room. Just kidding. Happy Valentine’s Day, I love you.

You’ve been stealing hearts and ripping farts since day one, but we wouldn’t change you for a thing.

Even when you jump on the couch and ask for cookies for breakfast, I still love you more than anything. Happy Valentine’s Day.

I love you more than you love Bluey (I know, that’s a lot).

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Pizza. Pizza who? You have a pizza my heart.

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Ice cream. Ice cream who? Ice cream about how much I love you!

What do you write in a Valentine's Day card for a slug? Be my Valen-slime.

What kind of flowers should you not give out for Valentine's Day? Cauliflowers.

What did one volcano say to the other on Valentine's Day? I lava you a lot.

What do pies say on Valentine’s Day? Pie love you berry much!

Why are artichokes the most loving vegetable? They have hearts.

Knock, knock. Who's there? Arthur. Arthur who? Arthur any chocolates left for me?

Knock, knock. Who's there? Peas. Peas who? Peas be my Valentine!

So, if you’ve been unsure what to write in a Valentine’s Day card for your child, hopefully you found the perfect message here.